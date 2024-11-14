Pamela Anderson smiles through her final curtain call in the evocative teaser trailer for Gia Coppola’s The Last Showgirl

Pamela Anderson lights up the stage as a performer sunsetting her 30-year career in Gia Coppola’s The Last Showgirl teaser trailer.

Knowing you’re at the end of a road is never easy. Life comes in stages, but closing the book on some of your most impactful years can leave emotional scars on your soul, filling you with memories, desperation, and regret. In Gia Coppola’s The Last Showgirl teaser trailer, model, actress, and author Pamela Anderson smiles through the pain, mustering up her courage for one last step into the spotlight. Opening on December 13, 2024, at AMC Century City for one week only and in theaters nationwide on January 10, 2025, The Last Showgirl transports us into the mind of an entertainer on the verge of calling it quits.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Last Showgirl courtesy of Roadside Attractions:

“The Last Showgirl, a poignant film of resilience, rhinestones, and feathers, stars Pamela Anderson as Shelly, a glamourous showgirl who must plan for her future when her show abruptly closes after a 30-year run.”

Gia Coppola (Mainstream, The Seven Faces of Jane, Love Advent) directs The Last Showgirl from a screenplay by Kate Gersten (Mozart in the Jungle, The Good Place, Lost Ollie). The emotionally charged drama stars Pamela Anderson as Shelly, Dave Bautista as Eddie, Billie Lourd as Hannah, Kiernan Shipka as Jodie, Brenda Song as Mary-Anne, and Jamie Lee Curtis as Annette. The film is produced by Robert Schwartzman, Natalie Farrey, and Gia Coppola. It features a new original song, “Beautiful That Way,” sung by pop superstar Miley Cyrus, produced by Academy Award nominee Andrew Wyatt, and written by Wyatt, Cyrus, and Lykke Li.

In Gia Coppola’s The Last Showgirl trailer, Pamela Anderson’s Shelly masks her sadness with a pained smile as Bautista’s Eddie announces her final performance as a beloved showgirl. As the curtain closes, Shelly reflects on her future and where she might go after 30 years of white-hot lights, thrilling dance numbers, and attention from a revolving audience of strangers. Anderson looks to be giving her performance in The Last Showgirl her all, as the teaser trailer had me getting misty. I don’t think we’ve ever seen the former Baywatch star in something so moving, and I’m here for it.

What do you think about Gia Coppola’s The Last Showgirl teaser trailer? Let us know in the comments section below.

