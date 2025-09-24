The Life of Chuck: Mike Flanagan’s latest Stephen King movie returns to theatres for a one-night special event

The Life of Chuck , the latest Stephen King adaptation from Mike Flanagan, who has previously been at the helm of the Stephen King adaptations Gerald’s Game and Doctor Sleep (and is also working on series adaptations of The Dark Tower and Carrie for Amazon Studios) reached theatres at the start of June (you can read our 7/10 review HERE). This one is not a horror movie, and JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray even described it as a “bittersweet tearjerker. Since its theatrical release, it has made its way to digital, and the 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD release is set for September 30th. Copies are available for pre-order HERE. One day after the physical media release, on October 1st, The Life of Chuck will be returning to theatres for a one-night special event.

Distributor Neon tells us, “The Life of Chuck returns to theaters on October 1st for one-night-only screenings across the nation, featuring a special conversation with director Mike Flanagan and legendary actor Mark Hamill. Get tickets now at thelifeofchuck.film.”

Based on the short story from King’s 2020 anthology If It Bleeds, The Life of Chuck consists of three separate stories linked to tell the biography of Charles Krantz in reverse, beginning with his death from a brain tumor and ending with his childhood in a supposedly haunted house . Here’s the official synopsis: A life-affirming, genre-bending story based on Stephen King’s novella about three chapters in the life of an ordinary man named Charles Krantz.

Tom Hiddleston (Loki) plays Chuck, with Mark Hamill (Star Wars) playing his grandfather Albie. They are joined in the cast by Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years a Slave), Matthew Lillard (Scream), Jacob Tremblay (The Predator), Mia Sara (Ferris Bueller’s Day Off), Kate Siegel (Hush), Benjamin Pajak (Past My Bedtime), Trinity Jo-Li Bliss (Avatar: The Way of Water), Q’orianka Kilcher (The New World), Antonio Raul Corbo (Into the Dark: Pilgrim), Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows), Carl Lumbly (Doctor Sleep), Annalise Basso (Ouija: Origin of Evil), Samantha Sloyan (The Midnight Club), Rahul Kohli (Midnight Mass), Matt Biedel (Aliens Abducted My Parents), Sauriyan Sapkota (The Fall of the House of Usher), Saidah Arrika Ekulona (The Haunting of Hill House), Michael Trucco (Battlestar Galactica), Violet McGraw (M3GAN), Molly C. Quinn (Castle), and Heather Langenkamp (A Nightmare on Elm Street). Karen Gillan (Guardians of the Galaxy) and David Dastmalchian (Late Night with the Devil) are also in there. Gillan has called the movie “a beautiful masterpiece,” and Dastmalchian described it as “a beautiful, heartfelt drama.”

Will you be catching The Life of Chuck during its one-night return to theatres? Let us know by leaving a comment below.