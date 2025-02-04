The Long Kiss Goodnight is getting a new 4K Blu-ray release from Arrow Video

The massively underrated Renny Harlin/Shane Black action film with Geena Davis and Samuel L. Jackson is getting a well-deserved upgrade. The Long Kiss Goodnight is also a notable movie that Samuel L. Jackson says he would love to do a sequel for. However, as fun as it is, the Christmas action film can always stand strongly on its own without the concern of a follow-up that misguidedly taints it. However, hopefully the film will find a new audience as Blu-ray.com is now reporting that The Long Kiss Goodnight is getting a 4K Ultra-HD release, courtesy of Arrow Video. And if you’re a fan of the film, it’s Christmas time for you, because you’re getting all the goodies to come with it.

The description reads,

“From screenwriter Shane Black (Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, The Nice Guys) and director Renny Harlin (Die Hard 2, Cliffhanger) comes ass-kicking action thriller The Long Kiss Goodnight.

Eight years ago, Samantha Caine (Geena Davis) washed up on a beach, pregnant, with no memory. Now she’s a school teacher living an idyllic small town life with a daughter and boyfriend who love her. She’s almost given up on ever finding out about the life she used to lead, until an accident awakens hidden memories and her past comes back with all guns blazing. With the help of low rent private eye Mitch Henessey (Samuel L. Jackson) Samantha must uncover who she was and why so many people want her dead before it kills them both.

With unforgettable action sequences and dialogue to die for, The Long Kiss Goodnight ranks among the very best of 90s action thrillers. Geena Davis is a revelation as the wholesome school teacher struggling to reconcile with her deadly alter ego Charly, while Samuel L. Jackson brings his quintessential charm to a role that so enamored test audiences they refused to let him die. Strap yourselves in and hold on tight!”

Special Features and Technical Specs:

Limited edition packaging with reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Sam Hadley

Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film by Clem Bastow, Richard Kadrey, Maura McHugh, and Priscilla Page

Seasonal postcard

Thin Ice sticker

DISC ONE – 4K BLU-RAY

NEW 4K RESTORATION by Arrow Films from the original 35mm negative approved by director Renny Harlin

by Arrow Films from the original 35mm negative approved by director Renny Harlin DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

Original DTS-HD MA 5.1, stereo 2.0. and new Dolby Atmos audio options

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Brand new audio commentary by film critic Walter Chaw

Brand new audio commentary by film critics Drusilla Adeline and Joshua Conkel, co-hosts of the Bloodhaus podcast

Theatrical trailer

Image gallery

DISC TWO – BLU-RAY

Symphony of Destruction, a new interview with stunt co-ordinator Steve Davidson

Long Live the New Flesh, a new interview with make-up artist Gordon J. Smith

Girl Interrupted, a new interview with actress Yvonne Zima

Amnesia Chick, a new visual essay by film scholar Josh Nelson

The Mirror Crack’d, a new visual essay by critic and filmmaker Howard S. Berger

A Woman’s World, a new visual essay by film scholar Alexandra Heller-Nicholas

Deleted scenes

Archive promotional interviews with director Renny Harlin and stars Geena Davis, Samuel L. Jackson and Craig Bierko

Making Of, an archive promotional featurette

Behind the Scenes, archive EPK footage from the filming of The Long Kiss Goodnight

The new 4K Blu-ray special edition is set to hit retailers on April 8.