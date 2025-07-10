The Long Walk: Stephen King adaptation reveals a batch of character posters

Last year, an adaptation of the Stephen King novel The Long Walk (which was, like The Running Man and Thinner, published under the pen name Richard Bachman) went into production, with director Francis Lawrence, whose previous credits include Constantine, I Am Legend, Water for Elephants, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Parts 1 and 2, Red Sparrow, Slumberland, and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, at the helm. Lionsgate will be releasing the film on September 12th – and today, a batch of character posters have been unveiled! You can check them out at the bottom of this article.

An adaptation of The Long Walk has been trudging through development hell for decades. At one point, the rights were in the hands of Frank Darabont, who made the King adaptations The Shawshank Redemption, The Green Mile, and The Mist. Then the rights passed over to New Line Cinema, where Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark director André Øvredal was hired to direct the film from a screenplay by James Vanderbilt, whose credits include the two most recent Scream movies. While doing the press rounds for his film The Last Voyage of the Demeter last year, Øvredal revealed that he was no longer involved with The Long Walk, and said not making that movie is one of the big regrets of his life.

Strange Darling writer JT Mollner has written the screenplay for the version of The Long Walk that has been made. The novel is set in a future dystopian America ruled over by a militaristic dictator, and the titular event is an annual contest in which 100 teenagers must keep a steady pace of at least four miles an hour under strict rules until only one of them is left alive. The winner receives “The Prize”: anything they want for the rest of their life. The story follows Raymond Garraty, a 16-year-old from Pownal, Maine, as well as a group of other teenagers with good, bad, and mysterious intentions.

Cooper Hoffman (Licorice Pizza), David Jonsson (Alien: Romulus), Garrett Wareing (Ransom Canyon), Tut Nyuot (The Witcher: Blood Origin), Charlie Plummer (National Anthem), Ben Wang (American Born Chinese), Jordan Gonzalez (Pretty Little Liars: Summer School), Joshua Odjick (Welcome to Derry), and Roman Griffin Davis (Jojo Rabbit) star in the film alongside Judy Greer (the Halloween and Ant-Man franchises) and Star Wars legend Mark Hamill, who recently worked on another King adaptation called The Life of Chuck.

Lawrence is producing The Long Walk through his company about:blank, alongside Roy Lee, Cameron MacConomy, and Steven Schneider. Meredith Wieck and Erin Jones-Wesley are overseeing for Lionsgate. Filming took place in rural locations throughout the province of Manitoba.

Lionsgate has also confirmed that The Long Walk will be promoted with a Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday, July 25th from 3 to 4 PM. “The Hall H panel, moderated by Eric Vespe and Anthony Breznican, hosts of the Stephen King podcast, The Kingcast, will include film stars David Jonsson, Tut Nyuot, Garrett Wareing, Charlie Plummer, and Mark Hamill, along with producer Roy Lee and screenwriter JT Mollner.”

Raymond Garraty, #47 (Cooper Hoffman): Underneath Ray’s easygoing manner is a passionate natural leader who’s deeply empathetic. His closeness to his mother makes participation in The Long Walk a tough choice. Ray and Peter emerge as natural allies and, over time, develop a true friendship.

Peter McVries, #23 (David Jonsson): Exuding confidence, gregarious Peter McVries is an aspirational figure. With a deep well of empathy and grit, he’s the spiritual core of the group, even as he grapples with the ghosts of his past that brought him to this moment. The brotherly bond he forms with Ray is a catalyst that challenges Ray’s value system as the gruesomeness of the walk intensifies around them.

Stebbins, #38 (Garrett Wareing): Called a “fitness nut” and “Superman” before the walk begins, blond-haired, jelly sandwich-eating Stebbins seems like the one to beat to his fellow walkers. He’s strong and tall with a tough exterior and also claims he hasn’t been sick in over 10 years. Full of facts and statistics, Stebbins seems to be the poster child for The Long Walk.

Arthur Baker, #6 (Tut Nyuot): Having grown up dirt-poor, Arthur is more than ready to undergo the punishing demands of The Long Walk for a lifetime of riches and the fulfillment of his wish: to travel to the moon in a space rocket. Arthur’s drive to win is grounded by his gentle manner and religious conviction.

Gary Barkovitch, #5 (Charlie Plummer): The self-appointed agitator of the group, Gary Barkovitch has a strategy to mercilessly taunt his co-competitors, while using his own camera to capture The Long Walk experience from the inside. But cracks start to appear in Barkovitch’s aggressive front after he’s targeted with his contempt and ridicule.

Hank Olson, #46 (Ben Wang): Street-smart, superstitious, and always ready to share an unsolicited and unfiltered opinion, Hank bonds with Ray, Peter, and Arthur to form a group they call “The Four Musketeers.” He has a deep knowledge of The Long Walk’s history and winning strategies, but will it be enough to sustain him when his body begins to fail?

Curly, #7 (Roman Griffin Davis): Curly is the pack’s youngest member. He lied about his age to make it to The Long Walk and is plagued by leg pain in the opening stretch. Ray forms a bond with Curly as he struggles to keep up with the older, more worldly walkers.

Richard Harkness, #49 (Jordan Gonzalez): Eager, bookish Harkness is an aspiring journalist who carries a notepad around with him during the walk to chronicle the journey for posterity. But Ray and Peter remind Harkness that to do that he’ll have to survive every last mile and — in the end — stand alone.

Collie Parker, #48 (Joshua Odjick): Parker, an Indigenous participant in the walk, exudes a tough exterior with those around him but deep down he’s homesick and scared. As the miles pass and the tensions grow, he develops an increasingly antagonistic relationship with Gary Barkovitch.