Cool Holiday Gifts 2025: 4K, Digital, and Box Sets for the movie geek you love

The holiday season is here and that means there are lots of new releases coming out just in time to make the season bright. Below are some of the picks coming out sure to make the movie fan in your life smile. Whether it is an upgrade to a 4K edition, a reliable Blu-ray, or a special edition Box Set, this list has something for everyone!
One disclaimer: Deals as good as these can be fickle, so there’s no telling if and when a money-saving opportunity might end or if the price may change. So if you want something – snap that shit up quick! Don’t wait, only to have Festivus roll around and discover you’ve nothing to give or the price suddenly changed and you no longer have the bread. And remember that if you want to support JoBlo.com, please make all your purchases by initially clicking through our links, since that is beneficial for us
So click away, buy what you like, and happy Holiday hunting!
Battle Royale 25th Anniversary ($39.99)
Eyes Wide Shut Criterion Collection ($24.98)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition ($59.30)
Five Nights at Freddy’s Ultimate Collector’s Edition ($74.99)
Scarface Ultimate Collector’s Edition ($74.99)
One Battle After Another ($29.95)
The Killer Deluxe Edition ($49.99)
John Carpenter’s In The Mouth of Madness Limited Edition ($36.69)
Ted Lasso: The Richmond Way ($96.99)
Who Framed Roger Rabbit? Ultimate Collector’s Edition ($49.99)
Dogma 25th Anniversary Edition ($29.96)
Boogie Nights Limited Edition ($29.99)
This Is Spinal Tap Criterion Collection ($24.98)
Shin Godzilla Limited Edition ($34.95)
Pride & Prejudice 20th Anniversary Edition ($54.99)
Re-Animator 40th Anniversary Special Edition ($34.99)
Jarhead 20th Anniversay Limited Edition ($38.21)
Ninja Trilogy Collector’s Set ($83.99)
Black Phone 2-Movie Collection ($44.95)
Stargate: The Blu-Ray Collection ($179.99)
Birth Criterion Collection ($49.99)
Pulp Fiction Steelbook ($29.99)
The Emperor’s New Groove ($45.99)
Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure Criterion Collection ($45.23)
Perfect Blue Collector’s Edition ($78.99)
His Girl Friday Criterion Collection ($29.98)
The Blues Brothers Limited Edition Steelbook ($45.49)
Planes, Trains & Automobiles Steelbook ($17.99)
The Shining Film Vault Very Limited Edition ($99.99)
The Wes Anderson Archive ($249.98)
Flow Criterion Collection ($24.98)
F1: The Movie ($29.95)
The Fantastic Four: First Steps ($25.99)
Superman ($27.99)
Altered States Criterion Collection ($24.98)
Peanuts: 75th Anniversary Ultimate TV Specials Collection ($71.16)
Downton Abbey: The Ultimate Legacy Collection ($144.99)
The Naked Gun ($27.29)
Casino 30th Anniversary Edition ($29.99)
Creepshow: The Complete Series ($99.98)
The Dark Knight Trilogy Limited Edition ($129.99)
Eddington ($29.99)
Yellowstone: The Complete Series ($104.29)
Jurasic World Rebirth Limited Edition ($37.95)
Alfred Hitchcock: The Ultimate Collection ($124.99)
28 Years Later ($29.90)
The Life of Chuck ($23.99)
Clue 40th Anniversary Limited Edition ($24.96)
Silverado Steelbook Collector’s Edition ($36.99)
Dark City ($29.99)
Friday the 13th 8-Movie Collection ($37.99)
Clueless 30th Anniversary Edition ($39.89)
The Quick and the Dead 30th Anniversary ($39.99)
Superman 5-Film Collection: 1978-1987 ($72.96)
Chucky: The Complete Series ($56.24)
Sorcerer Criterion Collection ($24.98)
The Sound of Music Collector’s Edition ($34.96)
Wicked Limited Edition Gift Set ($239.99)
The Running Man ($31.99)
A Better Tomorrow Trilogy ($78.99)
Sinners ($23.49)
Nightmare Alley Criterion Collection ($44.09)
Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas 25th Anniversary Edition ($29.99)
Back to the Future 40th Anniversary Trilogy ($41.52)
The Americas ($37.99)
Ballerina: From The World of John Wick Limited Edition Steelbook ($89.99)
The Long Walk Steelbook ($34.99)
Evil Dead Rise ($38.02)
The Wolf of Wall Street Steelbook ($32.79)
