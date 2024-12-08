Cool Holiday Gifts 2024: 4K, Digital, and Box Sets

The holiday season is here and that means there are lots of new releases coming out just in time to make the season bright. Below are some of the picks coming out sure to make the movie fan in your life smile. Whether it is an upgrade to a 4K edition, a reliable Blu-ray, or a special edition Box Set, this list has something for everyone!
One disclaimer: Deals as good as these can be fickle, so there’s no telling if and when a money-saving opportunity might end or if the price may change. So if you want something – snap that shit up quick! Don’t wait, only to have Festivus roll around and discover you’ve nothing to give or the price suddenly changed and you no longer have the bread. And remember that if you want to support JoBlo.com, please make all your purchases by initially clicking through our links, since that is beneficial for us
So click away, buy what you like, and happy Holiday hunting!
Labyrinth Limited Edition 4K Collector’s Set ($78.99)
The Dark Crystal Limited Edition 4K Collector’s Set ($78.99)
Frank Capra At Columbia Collection ($140.13)
Friends The Complete Series ($142.99)
Bill & Ted’s Most Triumphant Trilogy ($66.58)
Deadpool & Wolverine ($29.96)
The Wild Robot ($29.95)
Ahsoka: The Complete First Season ($49.96)
A Simple Plan ($28.99)
Zodiac ($23.19)
Godzilla Minus One Limited Edition Steelbook ($88.00)
Hawkeye: The Complete First Season ($49.99)
Krampus: The Naughty Cut ($32.96)
Planes, Trains, and Automobiles Steelbook ($30.99)
Friday The 13th Limited Edition ($33.15)
Inside Out 2 ($67.99)
Galaxy Quest 25th Anniversary Steelbook ($58.48)
The Mandalorian: The Complete Third Season ($49.96)
Immaculate ($29.06)
Wallace & Gromit: The Complete Cracking Collection ($99.99)
The Cell ($49.95)
Punch-Drunk Love: Criterion Collection ($34.99)
The Holdovers ($32.99)
The Lord of the Rings: One Right Gift Box ($160.01)
Seinfeld: The Complete Series ($219.99)
Se7en: Limited Edition Steelbook ($37.99)
Loki: The Complete Second Season ($49.99)
Alien: Romulus Steelbook ($54.96)
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Limited Edition ($34.95)
Shaun of the Dead: 20th Anniversary Steelbook ($34.39)
Hush: Collector’s Edition ($32.99)
Mad Max Five Film Collection ($99.99)
The Shape of Water: Criterion Collection ($34.99)
Evangelion:3.0+1.11 Thrice Upon A Time Collector’s Edition ($55.30)
Killer Klowns From Outer Space 35th Anniversary Edition ($24.99)
Curb Your Enthusiasm: The Complete Series ($99.99)
Captain Planet: The Complete Franchise ($69.96)
The West Wing: The Complete Series ($125.85)
Rick and Morty: The Complete Seasons 1-7 ($41.99)
Veep: The Complete Series ($79.99)
The Wizard of Oz: 85th Anniversary Theater Edition ($54.99)
Gladiator Steelbook Collector’s Edition ($27.99)
Pulp Fiction 30th Anniversay Limited Edition ($59.99)
Longlegs ($24.96)
ZAZ: The Collection! ($45.59)
Escape from New York 4K Limited Edition ($29.99)
Godzilla: Criterion Collection ($24.98)
The Terminator: 4K Limited Edition Steelbook ($99.99)
House of the Dragon: The Complete Second Season ($31.99)
Transformers One ($27.96)
No Country For Old Men: Criterion Collection ($34.99)
Demolition Man ($33.99)
Terrifier 3 ($29.96)
The Boy and the Heron ($29.99)
Late Night With The Devil: Limited Edition ($59.41)
Blazing Saddles: 50th Anniversary Collector’s Edition ($53.95)
Batman 85th Anniversary 10-Film Collection ($137.01)
Crimson Peak ($29.99)
Seven Samurai Limited Edition ($39.21)
Body Double ($40.09)
The Last Starfighter ($29.99)
Ghost 4K Limited Edition ($35.19)
The Sixth Sense ($34.48)
Alfred Hitchcock: The Iconic Film Collection ($127.35)
John Wick Titans of Cult Steelbook ($59.99)
Signs 4K ($33.57)
Columbia Classics Volume 5 ($129.26)
Thanksgiving 4K Steelbook ($34.95)
A Nightmare On Elm Street Limited Edition Steelbook ($35.40)
Transformers 7-Movie Collection ($76.29)
Hellraiser: Quartet of Torment ($79.98)
The 4:30 Movie ($34.99)
Universal Classic Monsters 8-Movie Collection ($96.82)
The Sugarland Express ($23.79)
