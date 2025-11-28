Cool Holiday Gifts 2025: Black Friday Deals

Check out these special Amazon Black Friday deals. Now, these are good for this week only, so make sure to buy them as soon as you can! Remember, some of these deals may be ongoing while others are limited, so strike while the iron is hot!
One disclaimer: Deals as good as these can be fickle, so there’s no telling if and when a money-saving opportunity might end or if the price may change. So if you want something – snap that shit up quick! Don’t wait, only to have Festivus roll around and discover you’ve nothing to give or the price suddenly changed and you no longer have the bread. And remember that if you want to support JoBlo.com, please make all your purchases by initially clicking through our links, since that’s beneficial for us. So click away, buy what you like, and happy Holiday hunting!
Sinners ($10.99)
Transformers Limited Edition Steelbook 6-Movie Collection ($64.99)
Friday the 13th Collection ($104.99)
Batman 4K Film Collection ($27.99)
Yellowstone: The Dutton Legacy Collection ($54.99)
Thief Criterion Collection ($24.98)
Deadpool & Wolverine ($22.99)
Superman: The Complete Animated Series ($25.30)
Oppenheimer ($13.99)
Akira ($18.99)
Superman & Lois: The Complete Series ($59.99)
Young Guns Steelbook ($10.99)
Middle Earth Six Film Collection ($109.56)
Citizen Kane Criterion Collection ($29.98)
Top Gun 2 Movie Collection ($21.99)
The Matrix: Four Film Deja Vu Collection ($34.99)
The Mummy Trilogy ($19.49)
Batman: The Complete Animated Series ($28.49)
Downton Abbey: The Complete Series ($29.54)
Dune 2-Film Collection ($26.49)
Alien 6-Film Collection ($21.99)
Se7en: Ultimate Edition ($17.49)
The Shape of Water Criterion Collection ($24.98)
Ocean’s Trilogy ($35.38)
Mission: Impossible 6-Movie Collection ($29.99)
Star Trek Trilogy: The Kelvin Timeline ($29.99)
John Wick 4-Film Collection ($23.49)
James Bond: The Daniel Craig 5-Film Collection ($37.51)
Star Trek: The Picard Legacy Collection ($149.99)
Chainsaw Man Season 1 Limited Edition ($61.99)
Harry Potter 8-Film Collection ($67.99)
FOR MORE BLACK FRIDAY DEALS ON MOVIES (DVD & BLU-RAY), CHECK OUT THIS SECTION ON AMAZON.COM!
CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST BLU-RAY AND DVD RELEASES