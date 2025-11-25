Cool Holiday Gifts 2025: Books for the film lover in your life

It’s that time again; Holiday Gift Guide time! We kicked off things with Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals and we will also feature guides on Blu-ray, Box Sets, Collectibles, and Toys! But first, here is our list of the best books to buy for the movie fan in your life (or maybe just for yourself!)
If you’re a geek like me, then you’ve probably got rows upon rows of pop culture books that hold a strong sense of nostalgia and importance to your nerd habits. From written works of fiction, behind-the-scenes art books, movie-related tie-ins, or comics and graphic novels, there’s a bevy of book-bound goods that bring joy and happiness to satiate any fanboy/girl and help fill those lonely shelves. This year is no different, with plenty to offer in all those departments. Take a gander at some of the coolest (and timeliest) books for this Holiday season!
DISCLAIMER: These prices can be fickle, so there’s no telling if and when a money-saving opportunity might end or if the price may change. So if you want something – snap that shit up quick! Don’t wait, only to have Festivus roll around and discover you’ve nothing to give or the price suddenly changed and you no longer have the bread. And remember that if you want to support JoBlo.com, please use our links below for your purchases. We thank you in advance!
The Worlds of Hayao Miyazaki: The Influences and Inspiration Behind the Iconic Films ($30.99)
Martin Scorsese: The Iconic Filmmaker and His Work ($32.99)
David Lynch: His Work, His World ($45.00)
Hannibal Lecter: A Life ($29.00)
Welcome to the Family: The Explosive Story Behind ast & Furious, the Blockbusters that Supercharged the World ($24.19)
Lorne: The Man Who Invented Saturday Night Live ($18.01)
Industrial Light & Magic: 50 Years of Innovation ($70.00)
Rocky: The Complete Films ($100.00)
Doug Chiang: The Cinematic Legacy & The Star Wars Legacy ($210.66)
Avatar Fire and Ash: The Visual Dictionary ($27.90)
Ride: Most Iconic Wheels of the Silver Screen ($61.68)
Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale The Official Film Companion ($37.00)
Making Monsters: Inside Stories from the Creators of Hollywood’s Most Iconic Creatures ($37.02)
In the Mouth of Madness ($15.99)
Lin-Manuel Miranda: The Education of an Artist ($28.59)
Jaws: Memories from Martha’s Vineyard ($42.52)
We Did OK, Kid by Anthony Hopkins ($22.75)
100 Rules for Living to 100: An Optimist’s Guide to a Happy Life ($20.28)
Rocky Horror: Featuring Unseen Photographs and Exclusive Interviews Commemorating 50 Years of B-Movie Camp and Queer Cinema ($34.00)
The Making of Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood ($66.54)
The Uncool: A Memoir ($24.50)
The World of Avatar Updated Edition ($23.29)
A Fine Line Between Stupid and Clever: The Story of Spinal Tap ($28.24)
Water Mirror Echo: Bruce Lee and the Making of Asian America ($22.47)
Future Boy: Back to the Future and My Journey Through the Space-Time Continuum ($18.88)
Superman: The Art and Making of the Film ($34.95)
Vagabond: A Memoir ($22.40)
Stranger Things: The Complete Scripts, Season 1 ($17.99)
Reflections: On Cinematography ($35.91)
The Book of Sheen: A Memoir ($19.64)
The Last Kings of Hollywood: Coppola, Lucas, Spielberg and the Battle for the Soul of American Cinema ($29.99)
Boy From The Valleys: My Unexpected Journey ($34.40)
Never: The Autobiography ($15.00)
No Lessons Learned: The Making of Curb Your Enthusiasm as Told by Larry David and the Cast and Crew ($26.07)
The Art of Bob’s Burgers ($34.08)
John Candy: A Life In Comedy ($23.77)
Comedy Nerd: A Lifelong Obsession in Stories and Pictures ($27.21)
Frankenstein ($75.00)
John Williams: A Composer’s Life ($21.20)
