JoBlo Originals

Cool Holiday Gifts 2025: Toys, Collectibles, and Games

By
Posted 3 hours ago

It’s that time again; Holiday Gift Guide time! This week, we’ve posted lists of the best 4K discs and gift sets you can find, and a list of cool books for the movie geek in your life, but now here are some amazing toys, collectibles and games that anyone reading this would no doubt love to find under the tree at Christmas.

The below list is a series of cool items that tie closely to the year we’ve had in movies and TV, from Jurassic World to ET and beyond, including some awesome nostalgia-related items, you can surely find something for that special someone that loves and appreciates some of the finer things that geekdom has to offer. Happy Shopping!

DISCLAIMER: These prices can be fickle, so there’s no telling if and when a money-saving opportunity might end or if the price may change. So if you want something – snap that shit up quickly! Don’t wait, only to have Festivus roll around and discover you’ve nothing to give or the price suddenly changed and you no longer have the bread. Remember that if you want to support JoBlo.com, please use our links below for your purchases. We thank you in advance!

The Monkey Official Figurine ($125.00)

Keeper Manifestations Long Sleeve Shirt ($18.99)

Hereditary Ornament Set ($36.00)

X Trilogy Christmas Bundle ($74.00)

May Queen Tree Topper ($48.00)

A24 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle ($36.00)

Together Double Headed Hoodie ($85.00)

A24 Movie Log ($22.00)

LEGO Dinosaur Fossils: Tyrannosaurus Rex ($249.99)

Jurassic World Rebirth Track N Chomp Distortus Rex ($49.97)

Noble Collection Wicked Chess Set ($65.00)

Stranger Things x Vintage Casio Watch ($130.00)

Stranger Things x G-SHOCK Casio Watch ($150.00)

Stranger Things Demogorgon Popcorn Bucket ($19.87)

Stranger Things Wax Candles ($19.99)

Sonic the Hedgehog Speed Star Lightning Drifting Remote Control ($38.49)

AAA24 Gift Membership ($99.99)

The Simpsons Family with Sedan ($32.99)

KPop Demon Hunters Derpy Tiger ($14.99)

LEGO Brickheadz Stranger Things ($39.99)

LEGO One Piece The Baratie ($329.99)

Dungeons & Dragons Stranger Things: Welcome to the Hellfire Club ($42.95)

Alien: Rogue Incursion PS5 ($23.99)

Dan Da Dan Turbo Granny Occultic Sofubi Figure ($39.99)

Bioworld Stranger Things WSQK Blue Beanie ($22.99)

Stranger Things Thinking Cap ($18.40)

Mondo Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Vinyl Figure ($90.00)

Mondo The Real Ghostbusters 1/12 Scale Figures ($101.00)

KPop Demon Hunters Derpy Shirt ($17.99)

KPop Demon Hunters Huntrix Shirt ($17.99)

Bear Walker Godzilla Vintage Tee ($50.00)

Bear Walker The Joker Street Deck ($96.00)

Mondo Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 1/6 Donatello ($250.00)

Over the Garden Wall Chapter 1 Figures ($95.00)

The Righteous Gemstones Season 1 Soundtrack ($40.00)

LEGO DC Batman: The Classic TV Series Batmobile ($149.84)

Severance Season 2 Soundtrack ($50.00)

Peacemaker Season 2 Soundtrack ($30.00)

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 Soundtrack CD ($150.00)

Frankenstein Original Motion Picture Soundtrack ($45.00)

Fallout Poster ($75.00)

Dune Part Two Poster ($50.00)

Black Christmas Poster ($90.00)

Star Wars The Acolyte The Stranger Legacy Lightsaber Set ($325.00)

EWAY Clark Griswold Hockey Jersey ($69.99)

Wes Anderson Print ($40.00)

Funko Pop! Savini Jason ($14.99)

FOR MORE BLACK FRIDAY DEALS ON MOVIES (DVD & BLU-RAY), CHECK OUT THIS SECTION ON AMAZON.COM!

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST BLU-RAY AND DVD RELEASES

Source: JoBlo.com
Tags: , , , , ,

About the Author

Alex Maidy
TV Critic / Columnist
6,246 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Being There, The Shining, The Royal Tenenbaums, Suspiria, Seven, North By read more Northwest, Citizen Kane, The Monster Squad, Begotten, Fight Club, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Army of Darkness, Children of Men, Blade Runner, The Big Lebowski, Casino, Pi, Dumb and Dumber, The 400 Blows, Small Change, Bonnie & Clyde, Cool Hand Luke, Moulin Rouge, Gangs of New York, Shallow Grave, The Rock, The Incredibles, Who Framed Roger Rabbit?, The Gate, Prince of Darkness, Oldboy, The Dark Knight, The Lord of the Rings, The Tree of Life, The Exorcist III, Midnight Special

Likes: To piss you off, unpopular opinions, the novels of Stephen King, read more obscure bands that even hipsters dont know, things that go boom, Reeses Pieces, Cate Blanchett, reading paper books, watching people falling down, a good jump scare, listening to a full album in one sitting, rooting for the underdog, red band trailers, rare steaks, cool beer labels, smooth whisky, properly proportioned image files, top ten lists, VHS tapes, and actually scary movies

Latest Holiday gift guide News

See More

Cool Holiday Gifts 2020: 4K, Blu-rays and Box Sets

Posted 5 years ago
The holiday season is here and that means there are lots of new releases coming out just in time to make the season bright. Below are some of the picks coming out sure to make the movie fan in your...

Cool Holiday Gifts 2020: Books

Posted 5 years ago
It's that time again; Holiday Gift Guide time! We kicked off things with Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals and we will also feature guides on Blu-ray, Box Sets, Collectibles and Toys! But first, here is our list of the best...

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Avatar: Fire & Ash
  3. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
  4. Greenland: Migration
  5. Send Help
  6. Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
  7. Mortal Kombat 2
  8. Zootopia 2
  9. Project Hail Mary
  10. Marty Supreme

Breaking News

JoBlo Originals

Why Has VHS Made a Comeback?

Posted 3 weeks ago
Classic media such as vinyl and VHS tapes are making a huge comeback. What's behind this resurgence?