Cool Holiday Gifts 2025: Toys, Collectibles, and Games

It’s that time again; Holiday Gift Guide time! This week, we’ve posted lists of the best 4K discs and gift sets you can find, and a list of cool books for the movie geek in your life, but now here are some amazing toys, collectibles and games that anyone reading this would no doubt love to find under the tree at Christmas.
The below list is a series of cool items that tie closely to the year we’ve had in movies and TV, from Jurassic World to ET and beyond, including some awesome nostalgia-related items, you can surely find something for that special someone that loves and appreciates some of the finer things that geekdom has to offer. Happy Shopping!
DISCLAIMER: These prices can be fickle, so there’s no telling if and when a money-saving opportunity might end or if the price may change. So if you want something – snap that shit up quickly! Don’t wait, only to have Festivus roll around and discover you’ve nothing to give or the price suddenly changed and you no longer have the bread. Remember that if you want to support JoBlo.com, please use our links below for your purchases. We thank you in advance!
The Monkey Official Figurine ($125.00)
Keeper Manifestations Long Sleeve Shirt ($18.99)
Hereditary Ornament Set ($36.00)
X Trilogy Christmas Bundle ($74.00)
May Queen Tree Topper ($48.00)
A24 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle ($36.00)
Together Double Headed Hoodie ($85.00)
A24 Movie Log ($22.00)
LEGO Dinosaur Fossils: Tyrannosaurus Rex ($249.99)
Jurassic World Rebirth Track N Chomp Distortus Rex ($49.97)
Noble Collection Wicked Chess Set ($65.00)
Stranger Things x Vintage Casio Watch ($130.00)
Stranger Things x G-SHOCK Casio Watch ($150.00)
Stranger Things Demogorgon Popcorn Bucket ($19.87)
Stranger Things Wax Candles ($19.99)
Sonic the Hedgehog Speed Star Lightning Drifting Remote Control ($38.49)
AAA24 Gift Membership ($99.99)
The Simpsons Family with Sedan ($32.99)
KPop Demon Hunters Derpy Tiger ($14.99)
LEGO Brickheadz Stranger Things ($39.99)
LEGO One Piece The Baratie ($329.99)
Dungeons & Dragons Stranger Things: Welcome to the Hellfire Club ($42.95)
Alien: Rogue Incursion PS5 ($23.99)
Dan Da Dan Turbo Granny Occultic Sofubi Figure ($39.99)
Bioworld Stranger Things WSQK Blue Beanie ($22.99)
Stranger Things Thinking Cap ($18.40)
Mondo Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Vinyl Figure ($90.00)
Mondo The Real Ghostbusters 1/12 Scale Figures ($101.00)
KPop Demon Hunters Derpy Shirt ($17.99)
KPop Demon Hunters Huntrix Shirt ($17.99)
Bear Walker Godzilla Vintage Tee ($50.00)
Bear Walker The Joker Street Deck ($96.00)
Mondo Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 1/6 Donatello ($250.00)
Over the Garden Wall Chapter 1 Figures ($95.00)
The Righteous Gemstones Season 1 Soundtrack ($40.00)
LEGO DC Batman: The Classic TV Series Batmobile ($149.84)
Severance Season 2 Soundtrack ($50.00)
Peacemaker Season 2 Soundtrack ($30.00)
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 Soundtrack CD ($150.00)
Frankenstein Original Motion Picture Soundtrack ($45.00)
Fallout Poster ($75.00)
Dune Part Two Poster ($50.00)
Black Christmas Poster ($90.00)
Star Wars The Acolyte The Stranger Legacy Lightsaber Set ($325.00)
EWAY Clark Griswold Hockey Jersey ($69.99)
Wes Anderson Print ($40.00)
Funko Pop! Savini Jason ($14.99)
