Cool Holiday Gifts 2024: Books

It’s that time again; Holiday Gift Guide time! We kicked off things with Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals and we will also feature guides on Blu-ray, Box Sets, Collectibles, and Toys! But first, here is our list of the best books to buy for the movie fan in your life (or maybe just for yourself!)
If you’re a geek like me, then you’ve probably got rows upon rows of pop culture books that hold a strong sense of nostalgia and importance to your nerd habits. From written works of fiction, behind-the-scenes art books, movie-related tie-ins, or comics and graphic novels, there’s a bevy of book-bound goods that bring joy and happiness to satiate any fanboy/girl and help fill those lonely shelves. This year is no different, with plenty to offer in all those departments. Take a gander at some of the coolest (and timeliest) books for this Holiday season!
DISCLAIMER: These prices can be fickle, so there’s no telling if and when a money-saving opportunity might end or if the price may change. So if you want something – snap that shit up quick! Don’t wait, only to have Festivus roll around and discover you’ve nothing to give or the price suddenly changed and you no longer have the bread. And remember that if you want to support JoBlo.com, please use our links below for your purchases. We thank you in advance!
Marvel Studios 100 Objects: Iconic Artifacts from the MCU ($20.74)
Believe: The Untold Story Behind Ted Lasso, the Show That Kicked Its Way into Our Hearts ($24.66)
Sonny Boy: A Memoir ($17.50)
The Path to Paradise: A Francis Ford Coppola Story ($18.65)
The Art of DreamWorks Animation: Celebrating 30 Years ($133.40)
The Night Before Christmas at Dunder Mifflin: A hilarious and heartwarming retelling of a Christmas classic and perfect holiday gift for fans of The Office ($17.99)
The Art of Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl ($50.00)
Tim Burton: Designing Worlds ($38.89)
Sergio Leone by Himself ($49.95)
The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim Visual Companion ($18.99)
Star Wars Encyclopedia: The Comprehensive Guide to the Star Wars Galaxy ($39.34)
Now F**k Off!: The Little Guide to Succession ($8.95)
From Under The Truck: A Memoir by Josh Brolin ($22.18)
Movies with Balls: The Greatest Sports Films of All Time, Analyzed and Illustrated ($26.99)
Marvel Studio’s Deadpool & Wolverine: The Art of the Movie ($93.00)
The Art and Making of Ultraman: Rising ($50.00)
David Cronenberg: Clinical Trials ($41.35)
James Bond Film By Film ($14.95)
Steven Spielberg: The Iconic Filmmaker and His Work ($31.54)
Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining ($112.51)
Spy Octane: The Vehicles of James Bond ($164.56)
The Museum of Wes Anderson: His Movies and the Works That Inspired Them ($29.15)
Gladiator II: The Art and Making of the Ridley Scott Film ($46.60)
Godzilla: The First 70 Years: The Official Illustrated History ($75.00)
The Art of Making of Mickey 17 ($65.00)
Jaws: Memories from Martha’s Vineyard ($59.95)
Star Wars: The High Republic: The Lightsaber Collection ($26.13)
Box Office Poison: Hollywood’s Story in a Century of Flops ($26.39)
Wicked ($10.00)
Runaway Train: or, The Story of My Life So Far ($20.27)
The Art of Masters of the Universe: Revolution ($49.99)
Welcome to Pawnee: Stories of Friendship, Waffles, and Parks and Recreation ($23.79)
The Sopranos: The Complete Visual History ($44.79)
The Art of Inside Out 2 ($21.25)
Growing Up Urkel ($22.36)
Star Wars Bestiary Volume 1 ($36.00)
The Art of DreamWorks The Wild Robot ($45.00)
Alfred Hitchcock All the Films: The Story Behind Every Movie, Episode, and Short ($47.03)
DC Cinematic Universe: A Celebration of DC at the Movies ($21.20)
Kaiju Unleashed: An Illustrated Guide to the World of Strange Beasts ($27.25)
My First Movie Volume 3 ($45.00)
Total Recall: The Official Story of the Film ($30.07)
Nora Ephron at the Movies ($45.00)
Zeppo: The Reluctant Marx Brother ($34.95)
FOR MORE BLACK FRIDAY DEALS ON MOVIES (DVD & BLU-RAY), CHECK OUT THIS SECTION ON AMAZON.COM!
Follow the JOBLO MOVIE NETWORK
Follow us on YOUTUBE
Follow ARROW IN THE HEAD
Follow AITH on YOUTUBE