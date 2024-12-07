Cool Holiday Gifts 2024: Toys, Collectibles, and Games

It’s that time again; Holiday Gift Guide time! We kicked off things with Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals and we will also feature guides on Blu-ray, Box Sets, Collectibles and Toys! But first, here is our list of the best books to buy for the movie fan in your life! Please keep in mind that prices can shift dramatically during this time, so make sure to scoop up the best deal as soon as you can.
The below list is a series of cool items that tie closely to the year we’ve had in movies and TV, from Jurassic World to ET and beyond, including some awesome nostalgia-related items, you can surely find something for that special someone that loves and appreciates some of the finer things that geekdom has to offer. Happy Shopping!
DISCLAIMER: These prices can be fickle, so there’s no telling if and when a money-saving opportunity might end or if the price may change. So if you want something – snap that shit up quickly! Don’t wait, only to have Festivus roll around and discover you’ve nothing to give or the price suddenly changed and you no longer have the bread. Remember that if you want to support JoBlo.com, please use our links below for your purchases. We thank you in advance!
Xenomorph Building Blocks Set ($29.99)
Transformers One Prime Changer Optimus Prime/Orion Pax ($18.99)
LEGO Star Wars Droideka Model ($51.95)
Disney The Simpsons Moe’s Prank Phone ($39.99)
The Karate Kid 40th Anniversary Soundtrack ($42.00)
Paul Atreides Ultimate Edition ($1705.00)
DLX Iron Man Mark 21 Midas ($100)
The Crow Deluxe ($1580.00)
Back to the Future Time Circuit Scaled Replica ($59.99)
Silent Hill 2 Remastered for PlayStation 5 ($66.98)
Sonic X Shadow Generations for PlayStation 5 ($29.99)
Custom Movie Poster ($18.75)
Xenomorph Facehugger Specimen Jar ($35.48)
Personalized Movie Candle ($16.99)
Back to the Future Plutonium Case Scaled Replica ($60.00)
The Criterion Channel Gift Subscription ($99.99)
AAA24 Gift Membership ($99.99)
The Simpsons Family Pack ($19.99)
The Iron Claw Kevin Von Erich Action Figure ($48.00)
Heretic Original Motion Picture Soundtrack ($40.00)
Nightmare Vessels Halloween 2 ($105.00)
LEGO Star Wars Emperor’s Throne Room Diorama 75352 ($79.99)
Little People Collector The Boys Special Edition Set ($26.15)
Little People Squid Game Collector’s Set ($25.00)
Monopoly Wicked Edition Board Game ($23.99)
LEGO Art The Amazing Spider-Man ($188.84)
Super Mario Nintendo 3D Diorama ($19.99)
LEGO Jurassic World Baby Bumpy: Ankylosaurus Dinosaur Toy ($24.95)
The Movies – 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle ($19.99)
100 Movies Scratch Off Poster ($15.00)
LEGO Despicable Me 4 Minions and Gru’s Family Mansion ($99.95)
Marvel Zombies – A Zombicide Game ($103.27)
The Simpsons Advent Calendar ($39.99)
Super Mario Nintendo 2.5″ Action Figures Course Complete Playset with Mario Figure, Interactive Stairs, Flagpole, Castle, and Base Platform ($19.99)
Hasbro Presents: Transformers: Music from the Original Animated Series ($39.98)
Ticket Stub Diary ($17.00)
LEGO Wicked Welcome to Emerald City Building Toy ($99.99)
Interstellar Soundtrack Deluxe Vinyl Edition ($74.99)
Funk Fusion for PlayStation 5 ($39.99)
Pop! Bloody Shaun of the Dead Funko Fusion ($12.00)
POP! Spider Head Funko Fusion ($15.00)
POP! Deluxe The Blair Monster Funko Fusion ($30.00)
POP! R.J. MacReady Funko Fusion ($12.00)
Jurassic World Super Colossal Allosaurus Dinosaur 38” Long Swallows Minis Action Figure ($47.99)
LEGO Ideas Jaws Set ($149.99)
Jurassic World: Chaos Theory All-Out Attack Tyrannosaurus Rex Dinosaur Action Figure Toy ($36.99)
Disney The Simpsons Talking Krusty Doll Plush, 16-Inches Tall Good and Evil Krusty Pull String Doll Toy, from The Classic Treehouse of Horror III Episode ($29.99)
Harry Potter Butterbeer Cart with Gummies ($29.99)
