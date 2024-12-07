Cool Holiday Gifts 2024: Toys, Collectibles, and Games

It’s that time again; Holiday Gift Guide time! We kicked off things with Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals and we will also feature guides on Blu-ray, Box Sets, Collectibles and Toys! But first, here is our list of the best books to buy for the movie fan in your life! Please keep in mind that prices can shift dramatically during this time, so make sure to scoop up the best deal as soon as you can.

The below list is a series of cool items that tie closely to the year we’ve had in movies and TV, from Jurassic World to ET and beyond, including some awesome nostalgia-related items, you can surely find something for that special someone that loves and appreciates some of the finer things that geekdom has to offer. Happy Shopping!

DISCLAIMER: These prices can be fickle, so there’s no telling if and when a money-saving opportunity might end or if the price may change. So if you want something – snap that shit up quickly! Don’t wait, only to have Festivus roll around and discover you’ve nothing to give or the price suddenly changed and you no longer have the bread. Remember that if you want to support JoBlo.com, please use our links below for your purchases. We thank you in advance!

The Criterion Channel Gift Subscription ($99.99)

AAA24 Gift Membership ($99.99)

FOR MORE BLACK FRIDAY DEALS ON MOVIES (DVD & BLU-RAY), CHECK OUT THIS SECTION ON AMAZON.COM!

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST BLU-RAY AND DVD RELEASES