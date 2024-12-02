Cool Holiday Gifts 2024: Cyber Monday Deals

Check out more great deals on 4K discs and special sets for Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale.

Check out these special Amazon Cyber Monday deals. Now, these are good for this week only, so make sure to buy them as soon as you can! Remember, some of these deals may be ongoing while others are limited, so strike while the iron is hot!

One disclaimer: Deals as good as these can be fickle, so there’s no telling if and when a money-saving opportunity might end or if the price may change. So if you want something – snap that shit up quick! Don’t wait, only to have Festivus roll around and discover you’ve nothing to give or the price suddenly changed and you no longer have the bread. And remember that if you want to support JoBlo.com, please make all your purchases by initially clicking through our links, since that’s beneficial for us. So click away, buy what you like, and happy Holiday hunting!

Scarface ($10.99)

Pacific Rim ($11.99)

Apollo 13 ($8.99)

300 ($10.99)

The Big Lebowski ($10.99)

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory ($10.99)

The Green Mile ($10.99)

John Carpenter’s Escape From L.A. ($8.99)

Fury ($11.99)

2001: A Space Odyssey ($16.99)

1917 ($10.99)

Kong: Skull Island ($10.99)

Everything Everywhere All At Once ($5.99)

Blade Runner: The Final Cut ($9.99)

The Matrix Resurrections ($10.99)

Beverly Hills Cop ($8.99)

Field of Dreams ($10.99)

M3GAN ($10.99)

Godzilla ($10.99)

Serenity ($10.99)

FOR MORE BLACK FRIDAY DEALS ON MOVIES (DVD & BLU-RAY), CHECK OUT THIS SECTION ON AMAZON.COM!

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST BLU-RAY AND DVD RELEASES

Source: JoBlo.com
