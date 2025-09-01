Screening of The Long Walk challenges viewers to walk for the entire movie

Let’s say you’re seeing The Long Walk in theaters. You have your popcorn and your calorie-ridden soda and you’re sitting in an oversized leather chair, all of which is plenty easy and has become a norm for the moviegoing experience. Now imagine putting yourself in a version of The Long Walk itself, keeping up with the people onscreen and walking the entire movie. That’s just what one theater is moving forward on – but at least with the punishment you’d make out better than the characters…

While the Culver Theater and Lionsgate have been relatively mum on the topic, multiple outlets have reported that the California theater hosted a themed event over the weekend, challenging moviegoers attending The Long Walk to last the duration of the film – that’s 108 minutes, including credits – on a treadmill. After I consulted our team of mathematicians here at JoBlo, that came out to a total of 5.4 miles. That might not be something that will impress your Strava friends, but that’s still a pretty solid workout considering you’re supposed to be watching a movie.

Personally, I think Culver Theater’s gimmick tied to The Long Walk is quite clever. And while it might detract from those trying to watch the movie itself – even if all of the seats have been replaced by treadmills – it’s a hell of a lot better and more sanitary than taking part in something similar to, say, The Human Centipede…

For those still not sure on how this screening actually ties into the plot of The Long Walk, here is the rundown, the movie is set in “a future dystopian America ruled over by a militaristic dictator, and the titular event is an annual contest in which 100 teenagers must keep a steady pace of at least four miles an hour under strict rules until only one of them is left alive. The winner receives “The Prize”: anything they want for the rest of their life. The story follows Raymond Garraty, a 16-year-old from Pownal, Maine, as well as a group of other teenagers with good, bad, and mysterious intentions.” The prize for anyone who remains “alive” – that is, can walk for a bit under two hours – isn’t clear, but it doesn’t seem to be anything more than clout and actually getting to see The Long Walk. Those who can’t keep their legs moving, however, will be removed from the theater.

