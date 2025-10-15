Horror Movie News

The Lost Boys: A New Musical releases first single, featuring Slash

By
Posted 57 minutes ago
The first single from the stage production The Lost Boys: A New Musical is "Have to Have You," featuring SlashThe first single from the stage production The Lost Boys: A New Musical is "Have to Have You," featuring Slash

At the end of 2023, it was announced that Patrick Wilson, who has starred in the likes of three Conjuring movies and three Insidious movies (one of which he directed), is producing a stage musical adaptation of Joel Schumacher’s 1987 vampire classic The Lost Boys (watch it HERE). There was an industry presentation of the show in 2024, with Frozen‘s Caissie Levy, Dear Evan Hansen‘s Nathan Levy, and & Juliet‘s Lorna Courtney being cast in major roles. Previews are scheduled to begin on Friday, March 27, 2026, at the Palace Theatre on Broadway – and now, the first single from the show has been released! It’s called “Have to Have You” and features legendary guitarist Slash, who also recently contributed music to the Deathstalker reboot. You can listen to “Have to Have You” in the embed at the bottom of this article.

Caissie Levy (Ragtime) remains attached to The Lost Boys: A New Musical and will play Lucy Emerson, portrayed in the film by Dianne Wiest; LJ Benet (the Hollywood Bowl production of Jesus Christ Superstar) will be Michael Emerson (the Jason Patric role); Ali Louis Bourzgui (The Who’s Tommy) will play David (Kiefer Sutherland in the film); Benjamin Pajak (Broadway’s The Music Man, Encores! Oliver!, the film The Life of Chuck) is Sam Emerson (the Corey Haim role); Maria Wirries (Dear Evan Hansen, Old Friends) is Star (played in the movie by Jamie Gertz), Paul Alexander Nolan (Water For Elephants, Parade, Slave Play) is Max (Edward Herrmann in the film), Jennifer Duka as Alan Frog (Jamison Newlander in the film), Miguel Gil (Kimberly Akimbo) in the Corey Feldman role of Edgar Frog, Brian Flores as Marko (Alex Winter in the film), Sean Grandillo as Dwayne (Billy Wirth in the film), and Dean Maupin as Paul (Brooke McCarter in the film). Additional cast will be announced at a later date.

“Have to Have You” is performed by Bourzgui, Wirries, Flores, Grandillo, and Maupin.

The producers have teamed up with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia writer/executive producer David Hornsby, Parade director Michael Arden, and the pop rock band The Rescues to make this stage musical happen, through a special arrangement with Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures. Hornsby wrote the book with Broadway actor Chris Hoch, while The Rescues provide the music and Ethan Popp (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) serves as Music Supervisor. Mark Kaufman and Lauren Shuler Donner are on board as Creative Consultants. Patrick Wilson is producing the show with James Carpinello and Marcus Chait.

Scripted by Janice Fischer, Jeffrey Boam, and James Jeremias, The Lost Boys has the following synopsis: Teenage brothers Michael and Sam move with their mother to a small town in northern California. While the younger Sam meets a pair of kindred spirits in geeky comic-book nerds Edward and Alan, the angst-ridden Michael soon falls for Star — who turns out to be in thrall to David, leader of a local gang of vampires. Sam and his new friends must save Michael and Star from the undead.

Lauren Yalango-Grant (Parade) and Christopher Cree Grant (Parade) are handling the choreography for The Lost Boys: A New Musical. The stage production features scenic design by Dane Laffrey (Maybe Happy Ending) and costume design by Ryan Park (The Little Mermaid). Devin Keudell serves as Executive Producer.

Will you be heading to Broadway next year to check out The Lost Boys: A New Musical? Listen to the first single, then let us know by leaving a comment below.

Tags: , , , ,

About the Author

Cody Hamman
Horror News Editor
18,259 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: The Friday the 13th franchise, Kevin Smith movies, the films of read more George A. Romero (especially the initial Dead trilogy), Texas Chainsaw Massacre 1 & 2, FleshEater, Intruder, Let the Right One In, Return of the Living Dead, The Evil Dead, Jaws, Tremors, From Dusk Till Dawn, Phantasm, Halloween, The Hills Have Eyes, Back to the Future trilogy, Dazed and Confused, the James Bond series, Mission: Impossible, the MCU, the list goes on and on

Likes: Movies, horror, '80s slashers, podcasts, animals, traveling, Brazil (the country), the read more Cinema Wasteland convention, classic rock, Led Zeppelin, Kevin Smith, George A. Romero, Quentin Tarantino, the Coen brothers, Richard Linklater, Paul Thomas Anderson, Stephen King, Elmore Leonard, James Bond, Tom Cruise, Marvel comics, the grindhouse/drive-in era

Latest The Lost Boys News

See More

JoBlo Originals

Interview With Artist Mike Giblin (Awesome Art)

Posted 4 months ago
For years, Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net has been about two things only – awesome art and the artists that create it. With that in mind, we thought why not take the first week of the month to...

Latest Horror News

Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Tron: Ares
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
  5. Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
  6. Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein
  7. The Black Phone 2
  8. The Running Man (2025)
  9. Avatar: Fire & Ash
  10. Mortal Kombat 2

Breaking News

The TV series update of The 'Burbs adds Jack Whitehall, Julia Duffy, and the more to the cast, which has Keke Palmer in the lead

JoBlo Originals

What Happened to The ‘Burbs?

Posted 1 week ago
We take a look at one of the biggest cult hits of the 1980’s - Joe Dante’s classic The ‘Burbs, starring Tom Hanks!
Marvel will be publishing a comic book that serves as a prequel to director Dan Trachtenberg's Predator: Badlands

JoBlo Originals

Why Make Predator: Badlands PG-13?

Posted 1 week ago
If the Predator series suddenly pivots to PG-13, then it becomes just another Marvel-style series for Disney to exploit. But, is it already too late?