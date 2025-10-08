Horror Movie News

Previews of The Lost Boys: A New Musical begin in March; cast has been announced

By
Posted 3 hours ago
The Lost Boys: A New Musical, produced by Patrick Wilson, is coming to Broadway in 2026 and the show's cast has been announcedThe Lost Boys: A New Musical, produced by Patrick Wilson, is coming to Broadway in 2026 and the show's cast has been announced

At the end of 2023, it was announced that Patrick Wilson, who has starred in the likes of three Conjuring movies and three Insidious movies (one of which he directed), is producing a stage musical adaptation of Joel Schumacher’s 1987 vampire classic The Lost Boys (watch it HERE). There was an industry presentation of the show in 2024, with Frozen‘s Caissie Levy, Dear Evan Hansen‘s Nathan Levy, and & Juliet‘s Lorna Courtney being cast in major roles. Now, Deadline has confirmed that previews begin Friday, March 27, 2026, at the Palace Theatre on Broadway! They have also shared the cast list.

Caissie Levy (Ragtime) remains attached to the project and will play Lucy Emerson, portrayed in the film by Dianne Wiest; LJ Benet (the Hollywood Bowl production of Jesus Christ Superstar) will be Michael Emerson (the Jason Patric role); Ali Louis Bourzgui (The Who’s Tommy) will play David (Kiefer Sutherland in the film); Benjamin Pajak (Broadway’s The Music Man, Encores! Oliver!, the film The Life of Chuck) is Sam Emerson (the Corey Haim role); Maria Wirries (Dear Evan Hansen, Old Friends) is Star (played in the movie by Jamie Gertz), Paul Alexander Nolan (Water For Elephants, Parade, Slave Play) is Max (Edward Herrmann in the film), Jennifer Duka as Alan Frog (Jamison Newlander in the film), Miguel Gil (Kimberly Akimbo) in the Corey Feldman role of Edgar Frog, Brian Flores as Marko (Alex Winter in the film), Sean Grandillo as Dwayne (Billy Wirth in the film), and Dean Maupin as Paul (Brooke McCarter in the film). Additional cast will be announced at a later date.

The producers have teamed up with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia writer/executive producer David Hornsby, Parade director Michael Arden, and the pop rock band The Rescues to make this stage musical happen, through a special arrangement with Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures. Hornsby wrote the book with Broadway actor Chris Hoch, while The Rescues provide the music and Ethan Popp (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) serves as Music Supervisor. Mark Kaufman and Lauren Shuler Donner are on board as Creative Consultants. Patrick Wilson is producing the show with James Carpinello and Marcus Chait.

Scripted by Janice Fischer, Jeffrey Boam, and James Jeremias, The Lost Boys has the following synopsis: Teenage brothers Michael and Sam move with their mother to a small town in northern California. While the younger Sam meets a pair of kindred spirits in geeky comic-book nerds Edward and Alan, the angst-ridden Michael soon falls for Star — who turns out to be in thrall to David, leader of a local gang of vampires. Sam and his new friends must save Michael and Star from the undead.

Lauren Yalango-Grant (Parade) and Christopher Cree Grant (Parade) are handling the choreography for The Lost Boys: A New Musical. The stage production features scenic design by Dane Laffrey (Maybe Happy Ending) and costume design by Ryan Park (The Little Mermaid). Devin Keudell serves as Executive Producer.

Will you be heading to Broadway next year to check out The Lost Boys: A New Musical? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: Deadline
