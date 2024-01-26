The Lost Bus: Matthew McConaughey to star in deadly wildfire rescue thriller directed by Paul Greengrass

Alright, alright, alright. Matthew McConaughey is cranking up the heat for his next cinematic outing for the Paul Greengrass-directed thriller The Lost Bus. According to sources, McConaughey is negotiating to lead Greengrass’s new project from Comet Films and Blumhouse. Apple Original Films is keeping its wallet warm in anticipation of snatching the film for distribution.

Brad Ingelsby adapted the script for The Lost Bus from Lizzie Johnson’s novel Paradise: One Town’s Struggle to Survive an American Wildfire. The story centers on the 2018 Camp Fire, California’s history’s deadliest and most destructive wildfire. Named after Camp Creek Road, the fire began on November 8, 2018, in Northern California’s Butte County. The blaze started when a faulty electric transmission line malfunctioned.

As for The Bus Driver, Greengrass’s feature will tell the story through the eyes and experience of Kevin McKay, a brave bus driver, and Mary Ludwig, a school teacher who helped navigate a bus full of children through the wildfire as the blaze crept toward the town of Paradise. The devastating fire killed 85 people and destroyed the majority of Paradise.

According to reports, Greengrass has yet to close the deal for The Lost Bus, and a studio still needs to spark the flame. People working on the project behind the scenes are excited about the endeavor, with production coming from Jamie Lee Curtis’ Comet Pictures, Jason Blum’s Blumhouse, Ingelsby, and Greg Goodman. Meanwhile, Johnson and Amy Lord executive produce.

Deadline says Curtis became interested in the project after hearing Lizzie Johnson speak on NPR. She immediately read the book and brought the idea to Blumhouse. The studio then gave the script to Greengrass, who immediately gelled with the concept. While smoke for the film started in 2022, the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike delayed production. With the strikes behind us, the mission is to land a studio and begin production on The Lost Bus.

I remember the Camp Fire of 2018 like it was yesterday. It was a truly terrifying ordeal with unprecedented fire damage, reducing portions of Paradise to cinders. I’ll definitely check this movie out, and I look forward to hearing more casting details if and when production heats up.