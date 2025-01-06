Is Will Smith joining the Matrix universe? A mysterious post is driving fans wild with the possibilities

In 1997, the Wachowkis offered Will Smith an opportunity to star in their generation-defining sci-fi epic The Matrix, but the Fresh Prince actor turned it down to make Wild Wild West. Yeah. Poor life choices aside, audiences have remained curious about what a Matrix film starring Will Smith would look like. According to a mysterious post on Smith’s Instagram account, they could get their wish. Stop the presses! Could Will Smith play Neo in The Matrix 5? Let the speculation commence!

After Warner Bros. released The Matrix Resurrections in 2021, the studio confirmed The Matrix 5 is in development. Sadly, the Wachowski sisters won’t direct the project. However, WB’s got Cabin in the Woods helmer Drew Goddard going behind the camera.

On Monday, Will Smith posted a cryptic video that harkens back to the original Matrix film. In the video, a typed message tells Will to “wake up.” The message reads, “What would the Matrix have been like with Will Smith as Neo?” The video then reveals that the Matrix has him, leading fans to believe Smith is leading the next film in the Matrix franchise.

What does this mean? Your guess is as good as mine, but I’d bet Smith will replace Keanu Reeves as Neo for the next Matrix movie. While that move could sound like sacrilege, it wouldn’t be the first time the franchise recasts primary characters. In The Matrix Resurrections, Jonathan Groff played Agent Smith instead of Hugo Weaving, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II played a version of Morpheus rather than Laurence Fishburne.

If Smith steps into the role of Neo, could other characters get recast? Does The Matrix 5 continue the story, or is the fifth live-action film a reboot? Goddard could present an in-universe reason for Smith replacing Reeves, but it might be better to start from scratch. Regardless of the plan, Smith getting the chance to revisit the Neo role all these years later is wild. Will fans of the franchise warm to Smith’s portrayal? Will Smith’s Neo exhibit a personality similar to Reeves’s? I have so many questions.

What do you think about Will Smith possibly playing Neo in The Matrix 5?