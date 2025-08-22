The Monster of Florence terrorizes Italy — and Netflix — in full trailer

From 1968 to 1985, an individual known only as the Monster of Florence terrorized Italy, becoming the country’s first serial killer. To this day, nobody has ever formally been named as the murderer – which is just one of the hooks that Netflix is taking for their upcoming series, the trailer of which has arrived.

The trailer for The Monster of Florence sets an eerie tone, setting up the level of horror that the killer held over Tuscany’s capital (even though none of the murders occurred in Florence itself), with The Moody Blues’ “Knights in White Satin” proving the perfect song to accompany. Appropriately enough, there are definitely vibes of David Fincher’s Zodiac. Why is that fitting? Because many people believe that the Monster of Florence and the Zodiac Killer were connected…As with the Zodiac Killer, the Monster of Florence also targeted couples.

Here is the official plot of The Monster of Florence, as per Netflix: “Eight double murders. Seventeen years of terror. Always the same weapon. A .22 caliber Beretta. One of the longest and most complex Italian investigations into the first and most brutal serial killer in the country’s history: The Monster of Florence. This story is based on ongoing legal proceedings and investigations. In a story where there have been many possible monsters, over time and investigations, our story focuses on them, the possible monsters, from their point of view. Because the monster, in the end, could be anyone.”

The series is directed by Stefano Sollima (Sicario: Day of the Soldado, Adagio), who spoke of the project by saying, “Horror, to be truly told, must be faced, not avoided. And a story, to come through with clarity, without embracing a thesis, must begin at the very beginning. To recount it with honesty, respect and rigor must still carry meaning. Not to solve, not to explain, but simply to remember. A way to remain close to those who were left there, forever in the night.”

The Monster of Florence – a version of which once had Antonio Banderas tied to it – will have its premiere at this year’s Venice Film Festival, which kicks off next week, before hitting Netflix on October 22nd.

