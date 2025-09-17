The Morning Show gets renewed for season 5 at Apple TV+

It was recently reported that Jennifer Aniston will be continuing her working relationship at Apple TV+ with a new series that will be based on Jennette McCurdy’s book, I’m Glad My Mom Died. I’m Glad My Mom Died is a 10-episode dramedy written, executive produced, and showrun by child actor-turned-writer Jennette McCurdy and Ari Katcher (Ramy, Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show). Aniston, McCurdy, and Katcher executive produce, with Sharon Horgan’s Merman, LuckyChap, Jerrod Carmicheal, and Erica Kay.

However, Aniston will still report for her duties at UBA as Deadline reports that The Morning Show has also been renewed for season 5. Two years ago Apple had renewed the series for season 4 just before season 3 was set to premiere, and the case repeats here as Apple announced the new season order just before season number 4 dropped. Per Deadline, “Season 4 begins in spring 2024, almost two years after the events of season three. Per the logline: With the UBA-NBN merger complete, the newsroom must grapple with newfound responsibility, hidden motives and the elusive nature of truth in a polarized America.”

Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Nicole Beharie and Jon Hamm join Aniston and Reese Witherspoon on this season. The new notable names who will be introduced to the show this year include Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper, Boyd Holbrook and Academy Award winners Marion Cotillard and Jeremy Irons.

Matt Cherniss, who is Apple TV+’s head of programming, has said that the series is a “standout from the very start” and, “It’s been incredibly rewarding to see it not only entertain but also resonate with audiences worldwide.” Executive producer, Michael Ellenberg, added that this upcoming season gives the cast and the crew “even more room to shine” and, “We are so grateful to Apple TV+ and the fans around the world who tune in every week, and are so excited for viewers to see this upcoming season and beyond.”

Charlotte Stoudt serves as the showrunner and she also executive produces alongside director Mimi Leder, Aniston, Witherspoon, Ellenberg, Lindsey Springer, Lauren Neustadter, Kristin Hahn, Zander Lehmann and Micah Schraft. The series is produced by Media Res.