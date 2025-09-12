Horror Movie News

Jennifer Aniston on Leprechaun: “It’s not my favorite.”

By
Posted 3 hours ago
Leprechaun came up in a recent interview with the film's star, Jennifer Aniston, who is aware that a lot of people love the movieLeprechaun came up in a recent interview with the film's star, Jennifer Aniston, who is aware that a lot of people love the movie

Back when she was just starting to get her acting career rolling, before Friends came into her life, Jennifer Aniston landed the heroine role in the 1993 cult classic Leprechaun – and to her apparent chagrin, that movie came up during a recent interview with Jake’s Takes!

Written and directed by Mark Jones, the original Leprechaun has the following synopsis: Dan O’Grady steals 100 gold coins from a leprechaun while on vacation in Ireland. The leprechaun follows him home, but Dan locks the murderous midget in a crate, held at bay by a four-leaf clover. Ten years later, J.D. Redding and his daughter, Tory, rent O’Grady’s property for the summer. When their new neighbors accidentally release the leprechaun, he goes on a murderous rampage to reclaim his gold. Aniston was joined in the cast by Ken Olandt, Mark Holton, Robert Hy Gorman, John Sanderford, and Shay Duffin, with Warwick Davis as the leprechaun himself.

Interviewer Jake Hamilton got Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, her co-star on the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show, talking about the early days of their careers, and while they reminiscing about their starts, with Aniston saying she was just grateful to have a job when she got her early projects, Hamilton dropped the bomb: “I love Leprechaun, by the way!”

Aniston responded, “Oh, see, there you go. Mmm. I know! A lot of people do. I don’t know why; it’s not my favorite, but it’s, uh… listen, whatever blows your hair back, you know?” With that, the interview quickly moved on from Leprechaun. You can watch Aniston address Leprechaun during the Jake’s Takes interview right here:

It’s good to know that Aniston is aware that a lot of people love Leprechaun. She’s probably more proud of pretty much everything else she has done, but I have watched Leprechaun many more times than anything else she has ever been involved with.

Are you a fan of Leprechaun, and of Jennifer Aniston’s performance in the movie? Does this movie blow your hair back? Let us know by leaving a comment below. The fourth season of The Morning Show is scheduled to premiere on September 17th.

Source: Jake's Takes
Tags: , , , , , ,

About the Author

Cody Hamman
Horror News Editor
18,055 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: The Friday the 13th franchise, Kevin Smith movies, the films of read more George A. Romero (especially the initial Dead trilogy), Texas Chainsaw Massacre 1 & 2, FleshEater, Intruder, Let the Right One In, Return of the Living Dead, The Evil Dead, Jaws, Tremors, From Dusk Till Dawn, Phantasm, Halloween, The Hills Have Eyes, Back to the Future trilogy, Dazed and Confused, the James Bond series, Mission: Impossible, the MCU, the list goes on and on

Likes: Movies, horror, '80s slashers, podcasts, animals, traveling, Brazil (the country), the read more Cinema Wasteland convention, classic rock, Led Zeppelin, Kevin Smith, George A. Romero, Quentin Tarantino, the Coen brothers, Richard Linklater, Paul Thomas Anderson, Stephen King, Elmore Leonard, James Bond, Tom Cruise, Marvel comics, the grindhouse/drive-in era

Latest Leprechaun News

See More
Arrow in the Head continues the St. Patrick's Day celebrations by compiling a list of the Leprechaun Movies Ranked, worst to first!

JoBlo Originals

Leprechaun Movies Ranked

Posted 3 weeks ago
Warwick Davis's Leprechaun ranks as one of the most enduring cult horror icons, but of the many movies, which are the best?

Latest Horror News

Load more articles

Horror Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Tron: Ares
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. One Battle After Another
  5. Him
  6. The Smashing Machine
  7. The Black Phone 2
  8. The Running Man (2025)
  9. Supergirl
  10. Mortal Kombat 2

Breaking News

JoBlo Originals

Predator: Brains meant more than brawn in this 1987 classic

Posted 3 weeks ago
Why Dutch beats the Predator with brains, not brawn! We analyze how Arnold's smartest character proves intelligence trumps muscle in this action classic. From mud camouflage to psychological warfare - it's all about strategy!

Top Celebrity Stories!