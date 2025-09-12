Jennifer Aniston on Leprechaun: “It’s not my favorite.”

Back when she was just starting to get her acting career rolling, before Friends came into her life, Jennifer Aniston landed the heroine role in the 1993 cult classic Leprechaun – and to her apparent chagrin, that movie came up during a recent interview with Jake’s Takes!

Written and directed by Mark Jones, the original Leprechaun has the following synopsis: Dan O’Grady steals 100 gold coins from a leprechaun while on vacation in Ireland. The leprechaun follows him home, but Dan locks the murderous midget in a crate, held at bay by a four-leaf clover. Ten years later, J.D. Redding and his daughter, Tory, rent O’Grady’s property for the summer. When their new neighbors accidentally release the leprechaun, he goes on a murderous rampage to reclaim his gold. Aniston was joined in the cast by Ken Olandt, Mark Holton, Robert Hy Gorman, John Sanderford, and Shay Duffin, with Warwick Davis as the leprechaun himself.

Interviewer Jake Hamilton got Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, her co-star on the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show, talking about the early days of their careers, and while they reminiscing about their starts, with Aniston saying she was just grateful to have a job when she got her early projects, Hamilton dropped the bomb: “I love Leprechaun, by the way!”

Aniston responded, “ Oh, see, there you go. Mmm. I know! A lot of people do. I don’t know why; it’s not my favorite, but it’s, uh… listen, whatever blows your hair back, you know? ” With that, the interview quickly moved on from Leprechaun. You can watch Aniston address Leprechaun during the Jake’s Takes interview right here:

It’s good to know that Aniston is aware that a lot of people love Leprechaun. She’s probably more proud of pretty much everything else she has done, but I have watched Leprechaun many more times than anything else she has ever been involved with.

Are you a fan of Leprechaun, and of Jennifer Aniston’s performance in the movie? Does this movie blow your hair back? Let us know by leaving a comment below. The fourth season of The Morning Show is scheduled to premiere on September 17th.