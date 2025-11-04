Oded Fehr says The Mummy (1999) cast would be happy to make another sequel

Last year, industry scooper Daniel Richtman revealed that his sources had told him there are no less than three Mummy projects in development at Universal, with one of them being a direct sequel to the films that starred Brendan Fraser as adventurer Rick O’Connell. Since Fraser has been enjoying a career resurgence in recent years, including an Oscar win for his performance in The Whale, some fans have been hoping we might see him return to the Mummy franchise for a fourth film, following The Mummy (1999), The Mummy Returns, and The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor. (There were plans for a film called The Mummy: Rise of the Aztec at one point, but that was scrapped in favor of the failed Dark Universe reboot.) We haven’t heard anything more about the possibility since then – but during an interview with JoBlo’s own Tyler Nichols, The Mummy cast member Oded Fehr confirmed that the stars of the ’99 film would be glad to come back for another sequel.

Several Mummy cast members have been reunited at different events this year, including a gathering at Fan Expo Denver where Fraser and Fehr were joined by Patricia Velásquez and John Hannah. They’ll be meeting up again at Twin Cities Con in Minneapolis this month, where Corey Johnson will also be present.

When Tyler brought up the possibility of The Mummy 4, Fehr couldn’t say whether or not the sequel will ever happen. But, “ What I can tell you is that if there’s a possibility that it will make money, they’ll try and do it. Like you, I hope that we get a chance to do this again. I can tell you that we all would be happy to do it again. Seeing everybody again, it’s like, my God, I’d be the most blessed human being to get to work with these guys again. Everybody’s so lovely, it’d be a blessing. ” You can watch this portion of the interview in the embed above.

Would you like to see Brendan Fraser, Oded Fehr, and their Mummy co-stars come back for another sequel? Let us know by leaving a comment below.