Filming wraps on Josh Duhamel serial killer action thriller The Neglected

Deadline reports that filming has wrapped on a serial killer action thriller called The Neglected , which was shot in Mississippi and stars Josh Duhamel (Shotgun Wedding). Duhamel’s co-stars include Dylan Sprouse (The Duel), Til Schweiger (Inglourious Basterds), Jeremy London (Mallrats), Jason London (Dazed and Confused), and Elena Sanchez (Devil’s Peak).

Directed and produced by David Lipper, who also crafted the script with Adam G. Levine, The Neglected tells the story of Detective Shaw (Josh Duhamel), who is about to retire when he finds out on his last day of work that a serial killer has buried his son alive. He then races against the clock to solve three murders and find his son’s location before he runs out of air.

BondIt Media Capital provided the financing. Lipper is producing the film alongside Robert A. Daly Jr. of Latigo, Mark Canton, Dorothy Canton, Denise Loren, Mark Fasano, and Ryan Winterstern. Executive producers include Roman Kopelevich, Justin Levine, Timothy Alek Mulley, Kimberly Hines, Andrew Stevens, Rick Moore, and Walter Josten, plus Matthew Helderman, Luke Taylor, and Grady Craig of BondIt Media Capital. Kipp Tribble is the co-producer and Oliver Scott the co-executive producer. Red Sea Media is handling the distribution sales.

Daly Jr. told Deadline, “ David Lipper, the director, has championed this project for years. We could not be more excited to see this project come to life. ” Lipper added, “ I think audiences are going to relate to the big question facing Shaw (Duhamel) in this film: who and what have we neglected in our lives and what is the cause and effect of that? “

Lipper, who has more than 30 years of screen acting credits to his name, made his feature directorial debut with the 2021 horror film Death Link and has followed that up with 2022 horror film Wolf Mountain and the 2024 action comedy thriller Murder at Hollow Creek. The Neglected is his fourth feature.

Does The Neglected sound interesting to you? What do you think of the cast that was assembled for this serial killer action thriller? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.