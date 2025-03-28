Tom Holland and Zendaya look ethereal and armored in the latest BTS pics from Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey

Production for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is in full swing, and the camera-happy vultures are circling for any chance of snapping a photo of the cast and crew in action. We’ve seen Matt Damon dressed in armor with an intimidating helmet, and today, we’ve got the latest looks at Tom Holland and Zendaya navigating the set of The Odyssey.

In the images posted online featuring Zendaya, the Challengers and Euphoria actress is wearing a simple yet elegant cream-colored dress. As she navigates the set’s tricky terrain, we see her smiling and laughing alongside Nolan and his talented team of production staff. While audiences could expect her outfit to be elaborate, I’m partial to the dress’s simplistic presentation. She wears it well.

As for Tom Holland, we’ve seen him alongside Jon Bernthal in previous photos. However, today, we see him looking at what I can only guess is a ship with taught ropes and wooden bitts. Again, Holland’s armor is minimalistic in design, though if you slap some stylish filters and cinematography on it, you could end up with something visually striking.

NEW LOOK AT TOM HOLLAND ON THE SET OF CHRISTOPHER NOLAN’S ‘THE ODYSSEY’! pic.twitter.com/30SyKMJ8oR — best of tom holland (@thollandrchive) March 27, 2025

Homer’s The Odyssey, and by the same token, Nolan’s highly-anticipated film follows Odysseus in his perilous journey home after the Trojan War, showcasing his encounters with Polyphemus, the Sirens, Circe, and finishing with his reunion with his wife, Penelope.

Like any other Christopher Nolan film, the cast is positively stacked with many of Hollywood’s heaviest hitters, including Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Jon Bernthal, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Zendaya, Mia Goth, Elliot Page, Lupita Nyong’o, Samantha Morton, John Leguizamo, Will Yun Lee, Benny Safdie, Himesh Patel, Bill Irwin, Corey Hawkins, Nick E. Tarabay, and more.

The Odyssey is an ancient Greek poem by Homer that tells the tale of Odysseus, King of Ithaca, and his journey home after the ten-year Trojan War. The trip was perilous, including encounters with the Cyclops Polyphemus, the Sirens, and the witch-goddess Circe. At home, Odysseus is presumed dead, and his wife Penelope and son Telemachus must contend with groups of unruly suitors who each want Penelope’s hand in marriage to control the kingdom.

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey plans to shoot globally using new IMAX technology, a prospect with cinephiles salivating. Nolan, of course, is one of the biggest proponents of the IMAX film format. He’s known to push the limits of what IMAX can capture on screens, pairing superior visual presentation with dynamic audio design that leaves general theater sound systems in the dust.

