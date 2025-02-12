The Parenting: Brian Cox, Edie Falco, Lisa Kudrow, Parker Posey, & more star in comedy horror film

The comedy horror film The Parenting, starring Brian Cox, Edie Falco, Lisa Kudrow, Parker Posey, & more, is coming to Max

By
The Parenting

The Max streaming service has just announced that they will be releasing the comedy horror film The Parenting on Thursday, March 13th – and while doing so, they unveiled the promotional art that can be seen at the top and bottom of this article. Featured in this artwork is the impressive cast that was assembled for the film, including Nik Dodani (Twisters), Brandon Flynn (13 Reasons Why), Brian Cox (Succession), Edie Falco (The Sopranos), Lisa Kudrow (Friends), Dean Norris (Breaking Bad), Parker Posey (Lost in Space), and Vivian Bang (Swedish Dicks).

The Parenting has the following synopsis: A hilariously terrifying comedy, The Parenting follows young couple Rohan and Josh as they plan a perfect weekend getaway in the country to introduce their parents. As tensions begin to flare between the more traditional Sharon and Frank and the laid-back Liddy and Cliff, the families soon realize that their rental – managed by eccentric local Brenda – is haunted by the presence of a 400-year-old poltergeist. When one parent becomes thoroughly possessed, it’s up to the young couple and their meddlesome BFF Sara to unite the families and stop the evil entity once and for all.

Dodani and Flynn take on the roles of Rohan and Josh, with Cox and Falco as Frank and Sharon, Kudrow and Norris as Liddy and Cliff, Posey as the eccentric Brenda, and Bang as meddlesome BFF Sara.

The Parenting was directed by Craig Johnson, whose previous credits include True Adolescents and The Skeleton Twins, from a screenplay written by Kent Sublette, who has many years of Saturday Night Live writing credits to his name and also co-wrote the 2011 dark comedy Lucky.

The film was produced by Chris Bender and Jake Weiner, with Richard Brener, Chris Pan, David Neustadter, and Jared Ian Goldman serving as executive producers. Filming took place back in 2022; the movie has been sitting on a shelf for a while due to the Warner Bros. Discovery shake-up that happened right after The Parenting went into production.

I am definitely interested in watching this cast making their way through a comedy horror film. Does The Parenting sound interesting to you? Share your thoughts on this Max streaming service original by leaving a comment below.

The Parenting

Source: Arrow in the Head
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
The comedy horror film The Parenting, starring Brian Cox, Edie Falco, Lisa Kudrow, Parker Posey, & more, is coming to Max
The Parenting: Brian Cox, Edie Falco, Lisa Kudrow, Parker Posey, & more star in comedy horror film
Cineverse and Bloody Disgusting are aiming to get Wolf Creek: Legacy into theatres in the fall of 2026. Mick Taylor is back!
Wolf Creek: Legacy secures Cineverse distribution, aims for a Fall 2026 release
Character posters give a look at the threats the characters in the Until Dawn movie will be facing; a new trailer arrives tomorrow
Until Dawn gets a batch of character posters; new trailer drops tomorrow
Filmmaker Martin Scorsese feels that writer/director Robert Eggers and his take on Nosferatu are both amazing
Martin Scorsese calls Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu remake “amazing”
View All

About the Author

16826 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest Brian Cox News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles