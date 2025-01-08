Tom Holland approaches the bench for The Partner, another suspenseful lawyer thriller based on the John Grisham novel

Shortly after going public about his engagement to Zendaya, Tom Holland is ready to suit up for the Grisham-Verse with a starring role in The Partner, based on the suspense thriller novel by John Grisham. The script for the adaptation of Grisham’s 1997 bestseller hails from The Imitation Game writer Graham Moore. Universal is the studio.

The Partner revolves around Patrick Lanigan, a young partner in a Biloxi law firm who fakes his own death after stealing $90M from a crooked client. To disappear without a trace, Patrick leaves his wife, newborn daughter, and secrets behind. After Patrick builds a new life in South America, the scorned client discovers the money is missing from his offshore accounts. Convinced Patrick stole it and is still alive, the client vows to hunt him down. Left with no choice but to confess, Patrick must face the FBI, his wife, and his child while confronting harsh truths.

Hollywood is well-versed in bringing Grisham’s novels to life on the silver screen thanks to films like A Time to Kill, starring Matthew McConaughey, Sandra Bullock, and Sam Jackson; The Firm, starring Tom Cruise, The Pelican Brief, starring Julia Roberts and Denzel Washington, Tommy Lee Jones and Susan Sarandon’s The Client, and The Runaway Jury, starring John Cusack, Gene Hackman, and Rachel Weisz. General audiences adore the rush of a solid Grisham page-turner, which helps bring them to screens with some of Hollywood’s heaviest hitters.

In addition to The Partner, Tom Holland joins Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Matt Damon, Charlize Theron, and Lupita Nyong’o in Christopher Nolan’s next epic, The Odyssey. Nolan’s adaptation of the classic story follows Odysseus on his perilous journey home after the Trojan War, showcasing his encounters with Polyphemus, the Sirens, and Circe and finishing with his reunion with his wife, Penelope.

