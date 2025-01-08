Tom Holland approaches the bench for The Partner, another suspenseful lawyer thriller based on the John Grisham novel

Tom Holland is lawyering up for a lead role in the adaptation of John Grisham’s suspense thriller The Partner.

By
The Partner, Tom Holland, John Grisham

Shortly after going public about his engagement to Zendaya, Tom Holland is ready to suit up for the Grisham-Verse with a starring role in The Partner, based on the suspense thriller novel by John Grisham. The script for the adaptation of Grisham’s 1997 bestseller hails from The Imitation Game writer Graham Moore. Universal is the studio.

The Partner revolves around Patrick Lanigan, a young partner in a Biloxi law firm who fakes his own death after stealing $90M from a crooked client. To disappear without a trace, Patrick leaves his wife, newborn daughter, and secrets behind. After Patrick builds a new life in South America, the scorned client discovers the money is missing from his offshore accounts. Convinced Patrick stole it and is still alive, the client vows to hunt him down. Left with no choice but to confess, Patrick must face the FBI, his wife, and his child while confronting harsh truths.

Hollywood is well-versed in bringing Grisham’s novels to life on the silver screen thanks to films like A Time to Kill, starring Matthew McConaughey, Sandra Bullock, and Sam Jackson; The Firm, starring Tom Cruise, The Pelican Brief, starring Julia Roberts and Denzel Washington, Tommy Lee Jones and Susan Sarandon’s The Client, and The Runaway Jury, starring John Cusack, Gene Hackman, and Rachel Weisz. General audiences adore the rush of a solid Grisham page-turner, which helps bring them to screens with some of Hollywood’s heaviest hitters.

In addition to The Partner, Tom Holland joins Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Matt Damon, Charlize Theron, and Lupita Nyong’o in Christopher Nolan’s next epic, The Odyssey. Nolan’s adaptation of the classic story follows Odysseus on his perilous journey home after the Trojan War, showcasing his encounters with Polyphemus, the Sirens, and Circe and finishing with his reunion with his wife, Penelope.

What do you think about Tom Holland signing on for an adaptation of John Grisham’s The Partner? Are you stoked to hear about Holland’s engagement to Zendaya? We’ll bring you more news about The Partner as the project’s development continues.

What’s your favorite feature-length adaptation of a John Grisham novel? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Deadline
Tags: , ,
icon More Movie News
Jonathan Bailey says Wicked: For Good introduces a “heavier and more complicated” tonal shift for the anticipated sequel
Tom Holland approaches the bench for The Partner, another suspenseful lawyer thriller based on the John Grisham novel
SAG awards, nominations
The nominations for 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards have been announced alongside 2025 DGA nominations
Prime Video has released a trailer for the Lee Child-inspired Reacher season 3, which is set to premiere in February
Reacher season 3 gets a trailer ahead of February premiere
View All

About the Author

8929 Articles Published
facebook

Born and raised in New York, then immigrated to Canada, Steve Seigh has been a JoBlo.com editor, columnist, and critic since 2012. He started with Ink & Pixel, a column celebrating the magic and evolution of animation, before launching the companion YouTube series Animation Movies Revisited. He's also the host of the Talking Comics Podcast, a personality-driven audio show focusing on comic books, film, music, and more. You'll rarely catch him without headphones on his head and pancakes on his breath.

Latest Movie News

Load more articles