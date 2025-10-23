Horror Movie News

Guillermo del Toro might be interested in reimagining The Phantom of the Opera eventually

By
Posted 1 hour ago
Guillermo del Toro has some ideas for a reimagining of The Phantom of the Opera, but he has other projects he wants to make firstGuillermo del Toro has some ideas for a reimagining of The Phantom of the Opera, but he has other projects he wants to make first

The story told in Gaston Leroux’s 1910 novel The Phantom of the Opera seems to be one that will never go out of style. We’ve seen a whole lot of adaptations of that novel over the decades, and recently there have been rumblings of several more: a contemporary psychological thriller from the writer of Bohemian Rhapsody, a season of a murder mystery anthology series, a film set in contemporary New Orleans, and a French-language movie with Twilight vibes… Now, filmmaker Guillermo del Toro has told Inverse that he might be interested in making his own take on the concept someday.

Del Toro has already given us his take on several familiar concepts. He dealt with vampirism in Cronos, Blade II, and The Strain. He reimagined the Creature from the Black Lagoon with The Shape of Water. His adaptation of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein is now in theatres, with its Netflix debut set for November 7th. He told haunting stories with The Devil’s Backbone and Crimson Peak, brought demons to the screen in Hellboy, dug into fairy tales with Pan’s Labyrinth and Hellboy II: The Golden Army, gave us a kaiju movie Pacific Rim, set loose giant bugs in Mimic, made a stop-motion version of Pinocchio, and remade the noir thriller Nightmare Alley. He’s also had near-misses with the likes of The Exorcist 4, The Wind in the Willows, At the Mountains of Madness, Halo, Tarzan, The Hobbit, Doctor Strange, Thor, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, Man of Steel, The Hulk, The Haunted Mansion, Fantastic Voyage, Justice League Dark, The Wolverine, and Beauty and the Beast, among many other properties.

While speaking with Inverse, del Toro was asked which misunderstood villain he would like to take on next. He said (with thanks to our friends at Bloody Disgusting for the transcription), “The Phantom of the Opera, because it’s such a classic tale, but I would do it differently. I have a couple of ideas, but for now, I’m going into crime and stop-motion.

Would you like to see Guillermo del Toro make a reimagining of The Phantom of the Opera, after he gets his crime stories told and his stop-motion movies made? Share your thoughts on this idea by leaving a comment below.

Cody Hamman
