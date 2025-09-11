New French version of The Phantom of the Opera will have Twilight vibes

The story told in Gaston Leroux’s 1910 novel The Phantom of the Opera seems to be one that will never go out of style. We’ve seen a whole lot of adaptations of that novel over the decades, and recently there have been rumblings of several more: a contemporary psychological thriller from the writer of Bohemian Rhapsody, a season of a murder mystery anthology series, a film set in contemporary New Orleans… and now, Deadline reports that filming is already underway on a contemporary, French-language reimagining of The Phantom of the Opera that is said to have “Twilight vibes.”

Directed by Alexandre Castagnetti (Stand by Love, Tamara, School Society) from a screenplay co-written with Camille Fontaine (Coco Before Chanel), this version of The Phantom of the Opera has been filming at the Palais Garnier opera house, or Opéra Garnier, in Paris, “with scenes being shot against the backdrop of its theatre, backstage areas, domed roof and subterranean vaulted cistern, sometimes referred to as its lake.” Here’s the synopsis: 18 year old Anastasia is newly-arrived in Paris and full of hopes and dreams as she takes up a position as a ballet dancer at the Opéra Garnier. Ambitious artistic director, James Figueras, is reviving Orpheus, the mythic opera by Ernest Dupré, who is known as the Phantom of the Opera. One night, Anastasia meets the phantom and they embark on an impossible love story. In the meantime the prima ballerina, meant for the role of Euridice – Orpheus dead wife who he follows into the underworld – barely escapes death: the curse continues. Soon, Anastasia lands the prestigious role. The film stars Deva Cassel (La Bella estate, The Leopard) as Anastasia and Romain Duris (The Animal Kingdom, The Three Musketeers, Eiffel) as James Figueras. Julien De Saint-Jean (The Count of Monte Cristo, Delicious) and ballet stars Guillaume Diop and Dorothée Gilbert are also in the cast.

Castagnetti said, “ I grew up with The Phantom of the Opera — it’s a story that has always fascinated me. With this film, I wanted to bring a fresh perspective while staying true to its timeless essence. It’s an honor to direct the first-ever French-language adaptation of such an iconic tale, and to join filmmakers like Rupert Julian, Brian De Palma, and Joel Schumacher who have reimagined this legend for the screen. ”

The film is coming our way from SND and FullDawa, with Segolène Dupont, Remi Jimenez and Thierry Desmichelle producing for SND, while Boris Mendza, Gaël Cabouat, and David Atrakchi do the same for FullDawa. Desmichelle said, “ The Phantom of the Opera is a timeless IP that has been inspiring numerous adaptations across film, television, and stage. Alexandre Castagnetti follows in the footsteps of legendary filmmakers and appropriates the classic novel to make its own. His vision, his passion and ambition will resonate with today’s viewers. “

The Phantom of the Opera is scheduled to be released in France on September 23, 2026, and it has already secured distribution deals in several other countries.

Are you interested in watching a French version of The Phantom of the Opera that has Twilight vibes? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.