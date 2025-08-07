Eli Roth unveils The Piano Killer faux trailer, which will be attached to Jimmy and Stiggs in theatres

After creating the Thanksgiving faux trailer for the Robert Rodriguez / Quentin Tarantino double feature Grindhouse back in 2007, Eli Roth wanted to make an entire feature out of faux trailers, a project he called Trailer Trash. Trailers he teased for that included Nascar Dog, Bear Witness, and Farmageddon, plus collaborations with Edgar Wright, Robert Rodriguez, Peter Berg, Howard Stern, and Greg Nicotero, among others. Sadly, Trailer Trash never happened – but we did get a Thanksgiving movie eventually. And today, a new Roth faux trailer has dropped online! It’s called The Piano Killer and it will be playing in theatres with the bonkers splatterfest Jimmy and Stiggs, but you can watch it right now in the embed above.

Note that the faux trailer for The Piano Killer ends with the promise that the film is coming in 2042, a nod to the fact that it took seventeen years for the Thanksgiving movie to get made.

Earlier this year, Roth launched a company called The Horror Section with plans to produce all things horror, including movies, TV shows, games, podcasts, and more. The Horror Section picked up the distribution rights to writer/director Joe Begos’s Jimmy and Stiggs and is teaming up with Iconic Events to give the film a wide theatrical release on August 15th.

Jimmy and Stiggs follows a down-on-his-luck filmmaker (Begos) who claims he was abducted by aliens, vowing to bring them down alongside his friend (Matt Mercer). Here’s how Begos previously described the project while speaking with The Boo Crew podcast (with thanks to Bloody Disgusting for the transcription): “ I play a coked out filmmaker who is at the edge of his wits. Everybody around him has cut him off, and the opening scene is him just melting down. His manager hangs up the phone, it’s all shot in POV for the opening scene, and then he gets abducted by aliens, in this really f*cking crazy scene. And then he wakes up and he can’t really remember, but it starts to come back to him. So he convinces a friend to come over. His friend comes over and starts telling him, ‘Dude, you have a drug problem.’ And then while his friend’s there, they come back. And then his friend gets abducted. And he’s locked in the apartment because they start to control his mind and everything’s bricked off and it becomes this hallucinatory battle where he’s constantly doing a bunch of cocaine and painkillers because they put an implant in him, but he also needs to stay awake. So he’s doing coke and painkillers while blowing away these aliens. The lights are getting all f*cked up and the place gets covered in neon blood and the camera’s just spinning. And then his friend comes back but he’s infected with an alien and then I get abducted again. “ Begos originally thought he could knock out this alien invasion movie on a 35 day shooting schedule, but production stretched far beyond that and was broken up into multiple different filming periods. The filmmaker also told The Boo Crew that the aliens in the film are animatronic.

What did you think of Eli Roth’s The Piano Killer faux trailer? Will you be watching it on the big screen with Jimmy and Stiggs? Let us know by leaving a comment below.