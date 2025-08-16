Jimmy and Stiggs Review: An Absolutely Bonkers Splatterfest

PLOT: A shitstorm of bad news sends out of work filmmaker Jimmy spiraling into an out of control bender in which he claims to have been abducted by aliens. Fearing they’ll come back, he contacts his old friend Stiggs to help him gear up for war.

REVIEW: If there’s one horror movie I’ve been looking forward to all year, practically causing me to bounce with excitement, it’s Jimmy and Stiggs. Joe Begos‘ latest has always promised to be a splatterfest of epic proportions and, with Eli Roth’s Horror Section Studios acquiring it, all signs pointed towards a potential cult classic. And I’m happy to say that it’s everything you would expect from it and more, providing an absolute cacophony of chaos. I loved every minute of it.

Writer/director Joe Begos stars as Jimmy Lang, an out-of-work filmmaker who is in the midst of a cocaine and alcohol-fueled bender. He’s torpedoing all of his relationships, including one with his best friend and filmmaking partner, Stiggs. In the midst of all this, he claims aliens are attempting to abduct him, so he fights back. Teaming up with Stiggs, they produce more neon-colored blood and carnage than I ever thought possible. Filled with paranoia and a dark sense of humor, there’s an energy here that only seems to come from the world of indie horror. And it helps to have that wonderful Begos dialogue moving things forward.

This is the Joe Begos show in every sense of the word. He’s a triple threat: writing, directing, and starring as the lead of Jimmy and Stiggs. And he does a fantastic job, really encompassing the paranoia of a drug-fueled bender. I’ve always been a fan of his rapid-fire dialogue and feel it’s both natural and heightened. Begos’ style isn’t for everybody but I’ve been around people who act exactly like him, so it all feels natural. Christmas Bloody Christmas lead Riley Dandy appears as the voice of Jimmy’s girlfriend Lexi. It’s brief but her and Begos have a really fun dynamic. I also got a kick out of Matt Mercer (not the voice actor) as Stiggs, Jimmy’s former best friend, who’s in this mess with him. It’s not a large cast but it just adds to the aesthetic.

The film is bookended with some of the best POV camerawork I’ve ever witnessed, and really helps to further envelop the audience into this world. And I really loved the look of the aliens, which helps showcase how old school they’re going with the FX. The fact that they’re puppets brings such a charm to everything. Because, despite them being small and a bit awkward, they still leave an impact when needed and have this strange, otherworldly presence. Shooting this on 16mm, combined with the wide lens, really gives the film a unique look.

Ultimately, the neon colored insanity was exactly what I wanted from Jimmy and Stiggs, and it managed to give me so much and more. The FX work is truly incredible, harkening back to Bad Taste and Dead Alive. There’s a human head splitting apart that may just be the most impressive effect I’ve ever witnessed. I genuinely have no idea how they pulled it off so seamlessly. My only real mark against Jimmy and Stiggs is that it just sort of ends and feels like we’re missing out on some sort of wrap-up. And, given the very light runtime of only 80 minutes, that only adds to the feeling of scarcity.

This is the first major release from Eli Roth‘s new Horror Section Studios, and if this is the kind of film’s they’re going to be releasing: sign me up! Equal parts throwback and modern marvel, there’s such a uniqueness to this film that few can achieve. In this day and age where audiences are asking for original work, you really can’t go wrong with Jimmy and Stiggs.

JIMMY AND STIGGS WILL RELEASE ON AUGUST 15TH, 2025.