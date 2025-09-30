Jimmy and Stiggs: Joe Begos sci-fi horror film from Eli Roth’s The Horror Section gets a digital release this week

When Joe Begos‘s holiday horror film Christmas Bloody Christmas was released back in December of 2022 (you can read an 8/10 review from our own JimmyO HERE), the writer/director let it be known that he was hoping to make two sequels to that movie. But first, he intended to wrap up a horror project he had been working on since the early days of the Covid pandemic lockdowns: an alien invasion horror movie that he stars in, because the alternative would have been to cast someone who was in the Screen Actors Guild, which would have added thousands to the budget. It was later revealed that the sci-fi horror project was called Jimmy and Stiggs , and it was released by Iconic Events and The Horror Section, a company that was just launched by genre regular Eli Roth earlier this year, in the United States last month. Now we’ve learned that it will be receiving a digital release on October 1st – and this seems to me like a great way to kick off the month of Halloween!

As of tomorrow, Jimmy and Stiggs will be available to own or rent digitally on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Fandango at Home. As of right now, Amazon has it listed for rental at the price of $3.74 and purchase for $12.74.

The film follows a down-on-his-luck filmmaker (Begos) who claims he was abducted by aliens, vowing to bring them down alongside his friend (Matt Mercer). Here’s how Begos previously described the project while speaking with The Boo Crew podcast (with thanks to Bloody Disgusting for the transcription): “ I play a coked out filmmaker who is at the edge of his wits. Everybody around him has cut him off, and the opening scene is him just melting down. His manager hangs up the phone, it’s all shot in POV for the opening scene, and then he gets abducted by aliens, in this really f*cking crazy scene. And then he wakes up and he can’t really remember, but it starts to come back to him. So he convinces a friend to come over. His friend comes over and starts telling him, ‘Dude, you have a drug problem.’ And then while his friend’s there, they come back. And then his friend gets abducted. And he’s locked in the apartment because they start to control his mind and everything’s bricked off and it becomes this hallucinatory battle where he’s constantly doing a bunch of cocaine and painkillers because they put an implant in him, but he also needs to stay awake. So he’s doing coke and painkillers while blowing away these aliens. The lights are getting all f*cked up and the place gets covered in neon blood and the camera’s just spinning. And then his friend comes back but he’s infected with an alien and then I get abducted again. “

Begos originally thought he could knock out this animatronic alien invasion movie on a 35 day shooting schedule, but production stretched far beyond that and was broken up into multiple different filming periods.

JoBlo’s own Tyler Nichols gave Jimmy and Stiggs a 9/10 review that can be read at THIS LINK. Are you glad to hear that the film is receiving a digital release this week? Let us know by leaving a comment below. I have seen every movie Joe Begos has made up to this point, and I’m excited to check this one out.