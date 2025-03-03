The Princess and the Frog: Disney pulls plug on animated series five years after it was announced

The Princess and the Frog series is no more. The studio has pulled the plug on the project nearly five years after it was first announced.

According to THR, Walt Disney Animation Studios has pulled the plug on the animated series based on The Princess and the Frog. The series would have focused on Princess Tiana and was set to feature Anika Noni Rose reprising her role from the 2009 animated movie. It was first announced in December 2020, so this one has been in the works for quite some time.

The report states that “ despite best efforts, including several changes to the creative team, Tiana ultimately could not get to where it needed to be given production costs. ” Unfortunately, a Disney spokesperson confirmed that there would be some layoffs at the Vancouver studio working on the project. Another unannounced feature-length project being developed for Disney+ was also scrapped.

The Princess and the Frog marked Disney’s brief return to traditional animation. Set in the great city of New Orleans, it features a beautiful girl named Tiana, a frog prince who desperately wants to be human again, and a fateful kiss that leads them both on a hilarious adventure through the mystical bayous of Louisiana. Although the film somewhat underperformed upon release, it ultimately grossed $271 million worldwide, becoming the studio’s most successful traditionally animated movie since the release of Lilo & Stitch in 2002. Tiana also made an appearance in Ralph Breaks the Internet alongside several other Disney princesses.

Although Disney has scrapped the Princess and the Frog series, the studio is still keen to develop the franchise further. A “ short-form special ” inspired by the movie is in early development, with Joyce Sherri writing and co-directing alongside Steve Anderson. Disney also transformed the Splash Mountain attraction last year into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

Like most of Disney’s animated movies, there has even been talk of a live-action adaptation. In fact, Stella Meghie, who was originally slated to write the direct the Princess and the Frog series, got the gig after pitching a live-action remake to the studio. Walt Disney Animation Studios chief creative officer Jennifer Lee then got in touch with her and they began developing the series.