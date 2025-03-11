Tiana: Anika Noni Rose “deeply disappointed” by cancellation of The Princess and the Frog series

Last week, Disney unceremoniously scrapped an animated series based on The Princess and the Frog. Since the series had been in the works for five years, fans, including Tiana herself, were naturally upset. Anika Noni Rose, who voiced Tiana in The Princess and the Frog, took to Instagram to voice her displeasure with the move.

“ I too am deeply disappointed that the continuation of Tiana’s journey in series form has been cut short, ” Rose wrote on Instagram. “ The series was a long time coming, and a lot of beautiful work was put into it by all of the creatives involved, including but not limited to long time champion Jenn Lee, our wonderful writer/director Joyce Sherri, some fabulous animators and an amazing music team. “

However, Tiana isn’t entirely dead, as a “ short-form special ” inspired by the movie is in early development. Rose hopes fans will turn out for the special and let Disney know there’s a clear desire for more Tiana. “ As hurtful as it is for anything you’ve put your heart and soul in to be prematurely ended, my hope is that when what is now to be a ‘Tiana Special Event’ airs, that all of you beautiful, loving, loyal fans who’ve been championing not just the series, but a ‘Princess and the Frog’ sequel, tune in, ” she said. “ And when I say tune in, I mean, tell your friends, family, coworkers, babysitters; tell all the people you know who have loved Princess Tiana, Naveen, Louis, Charlotte, Mama Odie and the magic they’ve created together over the years, and make sure you are watching. Show your love and your desire in the numbers. Make that desire an undeniable and real thing. Until then, we will be continuing to work hard to bring you the most beautiful content we can. “

The Princess and the Frog marked Disney’s brief return to traditional animation. Set in the great city of New Orleans, it features a beautiful girl named Tiana, a frog prince who desperately wants to be human again, and a fateful kiss that leads them both on a hilarious adventure through the mystical bayous of Louisiana. Although the film somewhat underperformed upon release, it ultimately grossed $271 million worldwide, becoming the studio’s most successful traditionally animated movie since the release of Lilo & Stitch in 2002. Last year, Disney also transformed the Splash Mountain attraction into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.