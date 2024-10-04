Disney’s Princess Diaries 3 crowns Joy Ride helmer Adele Lim as the director of the next film in the royal franchise

Take the fancy place settings out of the cabinet and pop the bubbly because Disney’s The Princess Diaries 3 is courting Joy Ride director Adele Lim to helm the next film in its long-standing Princess Diaries franchise. Lim and Disney already share a past, as she co-wrote the studio’s 2021 animated film Raya and the Dragon, starring Kelly Marie Chan, Awkwafina, and Gemma Chan.

“As a diehard fan of the original Princess Diaries, I’m beyond excited to be a part of bringing the third iteration of this beloved franchise to life.  We look forward to celebrating its core tenants of female power, joy, and mentorship with audiences worldwide,” Adele Lim told Deadline about seizing her chance to helm The Princess Diaries 3.

Lim’s writing credits extend beyond Raya and the Dragon. She was a writer and producer on One Tree Hill and Lethal Weapon and then became the showrunner for the CW series Star-Crossed. She wrote the Jon M. Chu-directed romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians, which became a critical darling, Golden Globe-nominated film, and Critics Choice Award winner. Lim’s 100 Tigers studio specializes in female-focused entertainment to “foster and empower artists and projects that share our passion for female-forward, cross-cultural stories with global appeal and a glossy edge.”

Disney’s The Princess Diaries franchise stars Anne Hathaway as Mia Thermopolis, the heir apparent to Genovia’s throne. She navigates through the rest of her sixteenth year with her friends Lilly and Michael Moscovitz in tow. The film made Anne Hathaway a household name, paving the way for starring roles in blockbuster films. 2004’s The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement found Princess Mia priming for an arranged marriage to an English suitor. It’s been 20 years since Disney rolled out the royal carpet for another entry in the Princess Diaries franchise, though Lim sounds ready to plan on a hell of a soirée.

Anne Hathway and Julie Andrews’s involvement in the sequel remains unclear. The threequel could focus on a new royal, though I’m sure Disney will try their damndest to get the band back together for The Princess Diaries 3. Do you know anyone who’s a Princess Diaries fan? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Deadline
