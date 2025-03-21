The Rocketeer: The Superhero Movie Disney Forgot About?

In the grand pantheon of comic book adaptations, The Rocketeer stands as one of the most curious cases of Hollywood misfires (although we love it here at JoBlo). A film that had all the makings of a blockbuster—charismatic leads, a visionary director, thrilling aerial action, and the full backing of Disney—it instead crash-landed at the box office and left behind a legacy of what could have been. So what happened to The Rocketeer? Why did it fail to take off upon release, and why has Disney left it to languish in obscurity instead of embracing its cult status? Let’s strap on our rocket packs and find out.

The story of The Rocketeer begins with the comic book series created by Dave Stevens in 1982. The character, Cliff Secord, was a loving homage to the pulp serials of the 1930s and 40s, particularly King of the Rocket Men. With its sleek retro-futuristic aesthetic and a sense of old-school adventure, the comic quickly gained a dedicated following.

Enter Disney in the late 1980s, looking to expand its live-action film portfolio beyond animated musicals and family comedies. They saw The Rocketeer as their answer to Indiana Jones, another period action-adventure film rooted in classic storytelling. Who better to tackle this project than Joe Johnston, who was fresh off his visual effects work on Raiders of the Lost Ark and Star Wars. With his deep understanding of period design, action filmmaking, and an appreciation for nostalgia, Johnston seemed like the perfect fit.

Johnston’s love for aviation and retro aesthetics permeates The Rocketeer. The film is visually stunning, with beautiful Art Deco production design, thrilling aerial sequences, and a clear reverence for Hollywood’s Golden Age. The cinematography by Hiro Narita captures a world where gangsters, Nazis, and eccentric inventors collide in a Technicolor dreamscape of adventure.

Casting was another strength of the film, but finding the leads wasn’t so easy. Kevin Costner and Matthew Modine were the first ones considered. Unfortunately they weren’t available, so Disney sought after Dennis Quaid, Kurt Russell, Bill Paxton, Emilio Estevez and Johnny Depp…all either declined or didn’t make the cut. Billy Campbell, who wasn’t someone that sat well with Disney, took on the role of Cliff Secord. Johnston convinced the executives that he brought just the right amount of charm and earnestness to the role. He wasn’t familiar with the comics but read them soon after. He even conquered his fear of flying! However, Campbell was doubled for almost all of the flying sequences in conventional aircraft. Jennifer Connelly played his love interest, Jenny Blake, a character loosely based on Bettie Page in the comics but reimagined as an aspiring actress. Before Timothy Dalton would chew up the scenery as Neville Sinclair, the role was offered to Jeremy Irons. Imagine if Simon Gruber got his hands on that part! Neville was a dashing yet sinister Hollywood star who was secretly a Nazi spy, and rumored to be based on Errol Flynn. Supporting actors like Alan Arkin as the lovable mechanic Peevy and Paul Sorvino as a no-nonsense mob boss added to the film’s rich world-building.

There were a few issues in the making of process. One of the most difficult technical challenges was portraying the Rocketeer’s flight sequences in a way that felt realistic while maintaining the film’s pulp-inspired tone. Industrial Light & Magic, led by visual effects supervisor Ken Ralston, took on the task, utilizing a combination of wirework, miniatures, rear projection, and go-motion animation—a technique that added motion blur to traditional stop-motion figures, making movement more fluid. For close-up shots, Billy Campbell, who played Cliff Secord, was often suspended by wires in front of blue screens, while full-body flying shots featured a mannequin attached to a motorized rig. Some aerial sequences even incorporated real stunt performers hanging from planes mid-flight, blending practical and visual effects seamlessly. However, perfecting these sequences was painstaking, requiring reshoots and extensive post-production work to ensure believability.

Filming was not without its difficulties. Weather complications frequently disrupted production, particularly during the extensive airfield sequences shot in Santa Maria, California, where high winds and unexpected rain led to schedule delays. The aerial stunts were also fraught with danger. Several vintage planes, including a restored Gee Bee Racer, were used for in-flight scenes, but their unpredictable handling made for nerve-wracking moments. Stunt coordinator Buddy Joe Hooker had to navigate these challenges while ensuring the safety of performers, sometimes halting filming to adjust the flight choreography.

Another persistent issue stemmed from the Rocketeer’s costume design. While the helmet was iconic, it severely limited Campbell’s visibility, making dynamic action scenes difficult. Several modifications were made, but Campbell still struggled with movement, particularly during fight sequences. His jetpack, while mostly a prop, was also cumbersome, often requiring quick fixes between takes due to minor malfunctions or its weight throwing off Campbell’s balance.

Beyond technical hurdles, the production also faced creative struggles with Disney executives. The studio initially envisioned The Rocketeer as a potential family-friendly blockbuster akin to Indiana Jones, but there were concerns about its darker, more mature elements. This led to disputes over tone, with Disney requesting minor rewrites and reshoots to make the film more appealing to younger audiences. Some of these changes, such as softening certain violent moments and adjusting character interactions, frustrated Joe Johnston and the crew, though they ultimately managed to retain much of the comic’s charm.

Despite positive early buzz and solid marketing, The Rocketeer flopped at the box office. Released on June 21, 1991, it faced stiff competition from Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, and The Naked Gun 2½: The Smell of Fear. With a budget of $40 million, the film only managed to earn about $46 million domestically, failing to recoup its costs when factoring in marketing expenses.

There were several reasons for this disappointing performance. First, Disney’s marketing was all over the place. The studio seemed unsure whether to position The Rocketeer as a kids’ movie, a nostalgia-fueled period piece for adults, or a straight-up action film. The poster, featuring a beautifully stylized Art Deco design, was visually striking but didn’t clearly communicate the film’s tone or story. Compounding matters, The Rocketeer was released under Disney’s main label rather than Touchstone Pictures, which at the time handled more mature fare like Who Framed Roger Rabbit…and we all know how that turned out!

One of the biggest frustrations for fans is Disney’s baffling neglect of The Rocketeer when it comes to home media. The film has only seen barebones DVD and Blu-ray releases, with no substantial special features, director’s commentary, or behind-the-scenes documentaries. Given Johnston’s later success with Marvel and the film’s cult status, it’s bizarre that Disney has never capitalized on it with a definitive collector’s edition.

Some speculate that Disney views The Rocketeer as a middling property, not quite successful enough to warrant a true anniversary edition but not obscure enough to completely forget. Others suggest rights issues or simple corporate disinterest. Whatever the reason, it’s a disservice to the film.

There was even a Rocketeer video game, released in 1991 for the NES, SNES, and DOS. It was a far cry from the thrilling adventure fans expected. Rather than delivering the fast-paced, jetpack-fueled action of the film, the game frustrated players with clunky controls, unfair difficulty spikes, and questionable design choices…I dare you to get past the frustrating first level. One of the biggest issues was the jetpack mechanics—or lack thereof. Instead of seamlessly soaring through the skies, players were bogged down by sluggish movement and awkward platforming sections that made precise jumps feel nearly impossible. While the game’s visuals captured some of the film’s art deco aesthetic, it ultimately failed to deliver an enjoyable experience, leaving many fans disappointed. Don’t believe us? Check out The Angry Video Game Nerd’s episode on the game. He gets how much this game aggravated us growing up.

Needless to say, The Rocketeer deserved better. It was a film ahead of its time, arriving just before the superhero boom that would have made it a major franchise contender. Its craftsmanship, adventurous spirit, and timeless appeal should have secured it a more prominent place in Disney’s pantheon. Instead, it remains an overlooked gem, beloved by those who remember it but frustratingly underappreciated by the studio that owns it.

Despite its initial failure, The Rocketeer has built a devoted cult following over the years. The film found a second life on home video, and fans continue to celebrate its old-school charm, breathtaking aerial sequences, and loving tribute to classic Hollywood. It also helped solidify Joe Johnston’s career, leading to future directorial efforts like Jumanji, October Sky, and Captain America: The First Avenger—a film that bears more than a passing resemblance to The Rocketeer in tone and style.

Joe Johnston gave us a thrilling, heartfelt adventure that captured the essence of old-school heroism. Maybe one day, Disney will finally give The Rocketeer the love it deserves. Until then, we’ll keep strapping on our rocket packs and dreaming of what could have been.