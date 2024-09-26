The Room Below: Alyssa Sutherland, Jonathan Rhys Meyers star in creature feature

Production is currently underway on the psychological creature feature thriller The Room Below , which has Alyssa Sutherland of Evil Dead Rise and Jonathan Rhys Meyers of Mission: Impossible III in the lead roles. Bobby Gilchrist (The Invisible Raptor) and Gilbert Bradman (Transfusion) are also in the cast. Filming is taking place in Sydney, Australia.

Written and directed by Kurt Martin, who trained as a lawyer before shifting focus to directing and producing short films, building up to his 2020 feature debut with the road trip adventure Moon Rock for Monday, The Room Below centers on Mia, an expectant mother and acclaimed author of children’s books, who encounters strange occurrences in her home when a boy, who strikes a remarkable resemblance to her dead son, goes missing. As grief begins to consume Mia, her suspicious behavior attracts the attention of a retired detective intent on solving the missing boy’s case.

We assume that Sutherland is taking on the role of Mia. She earned a lot of fans with her performance in Evil Dead Rise, so it was a good move on the filmmaker’s part to get her into the cast of this project.

Martin told Variety, “ The Room Below is a deeply intense psychological thriller about grief, guilt and obsession, with an incredibly unsettling and unique creature dialing up the scares. I am so excited to be in production alongside my dream cast and world-class collaborators and crew. ” I’m looking forward to learning more about this “incredibly unsettling and unique” creature this movie has in store for us.

Coming our way from Lunar Pictures, the film is being produced by Jim Robison for Lunar Pictures, Chris Chard for CME, and Ty Linegar for MIK Studio. Marc Furmie, William Ramsey, Colin Bates, Adam Callen, Samuel Levine, Roy Scott Macfarland, Clement Dunn, Emma Comley, and Jaime King – and yes, that is the actress with credits like Sin City, My Bloody Valentine 3D, Mother’s Day, and Black Summer – are serving as executive producers.

Are you interested in seeing a creature feature that stars Alyssa Sutherland and Jonathan Rhys Meyers? Share your thoughts on The Room Below by leaving a comment below.