The Saviors: Greg Kinnear, Ron Perlman, & more join the cast of darkly comedic thriller

A couple of weeks ago, it was announced Adam Scott (Severance) and Danielle Deadwyler (The Harder They Fall) have the lead roles in the darkly comedic thriller The Saviors , which is currently filming in Los Angeles. Kevin Hamedani, who previously directed ZMD: Zombies of Mass Destruction and Junk, is directing the film from a script he co-wrote with Travis Betz. This one was was featured on the Blacklist way back in 2018, so it’s good to see it finally going into production… and now we know the names of several of Scott and Deadwyler’s co-stars. Deadline reports that the supporting cast includes Greg Kinnear (You Gotta Believe), Kate Berlant (Would It Kill You to Laugh), Nazanin Boniadi (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power), Ron Perlman (The Instigators), and Colleen Camp (Amsterdam).

The story of The Saviors centers on a suburban couple whose life spirals out of control when they rent their garage to mysterious tenants .

Kinnear’s character is Jim Clemente, an eccentric detective who the couple hires to investigate their new tenants. Berlant is playing Scott’s character’s conspiracy theorist sister, Cleo. Boniadi plays Jahan, one of the mysterious tenants. Perlman and Camp are the parents of Scott’s character, Mr. and Mrs. Harrison.

Matt Smith and Dan Gedman are financing and producing The Saviors under their new shingle of Highway 10. Adam Scott and Naomi Scott are producing for Great Scott Productions, while Nicholas Weinstock and Divya D’Souza do the same for Invention Studios, and Bradley Gallo and Michael Helfant produce for Amasia Entertainment. Deadwyler is an executive producer, as are Alyssa Roehrenbeck and Josh Sathre.

Smith and Gedman provided the following statement to Variety: “ Kevin and Travis’ remarkable script is emblematic of the type of film we aim to make at Highway 10 – a compelling mystery with timely themes and unexpected humor. We were passionate that The Saviors would be our new company’s debut feature. Adam and Danielle are both incredible performers, and we are so excited to have them leading this bold and thought-provoking film. “

Weinstock added, “ We at Invention are proud – and not embarrassed – to have been producing The Saviors with Kevin and his co-writer Travis and trying to get it made for more than seven years now, before this spectacular cast came together and made us look maybe a little less crazy. The best and boldest things take time, effort, and even exhaustion, especially in these skittish and downsized times; and we couldn’t be more thrilled to see such a brave and all-out awesome movie come to life thanks to the brilliance of Adam and Danielle and this phenomenal creative team. “

And the Scotts had this to say: “ We couldn’t be more excited to finally get to make this bold, entertaining movie with the incomparable Danielle Deadwyler and visionary filmmaker Kevin Hamedani. Kevin’s take is wholly unique and we can’t wait to share it with audiences around the world. “

Does The Saviors sound interesting to you? What do you think of the cast that has been assembled for the film? Let us know by leaving a comment below.