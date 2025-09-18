The Senior interviews: Michael Chiklis, Mary Stuart Masterson, and more discuss the football sports drama

Coming our way from Angel Studios, Select Films, and Wayfarer Studios, the sports drama The Senior is set to receive a nationwide theatrical release this Friday, September 19th – and in anticipation of that release, JoBlo’s own Jay Saint G had the opportunity to sit down for interviews with cast members Michael Chiklis (Fantastic Four), Mary Stuart Masterson (Benny & Joon), Rob Corddry (Hot Tub Time Machine), and Mike Flynt, the 59-year-old college football player whose real-life story inspired the film! You can watch the interviews in the video embedded above.

Directed by Rod Lurie (The Outpost) from a screenplay written by Robert Eisele (The Great Debaters), The Senior sees Chiklis taking on the role of Flynt. Thirty-five years after getting kicked off his college football team, Flynt returned to the gridiron for his senior year of eligibility, proving to his family, former teammates, and himself that it’s never too late to tackle your dreams. Brandon Flynn (13 Reasons Why) and James Badge Dale (1923) are also in the cast.

The film was produced by Mark Ciardi and Campbell McInnes of Select Films and Justin Baldoni and Andrew Calof of Wayfarer Studios. Eisele served as an executive producer with Wayfarer’s Steve Sarowitz and Tracy Ryerson, Ten Acre Films’ Kelly Williams and Jonathan Duffy, Ricardo A. Salas of Unity Entertainment, John Kang, and Mike Ilitch Jr. Calof told Variety, “ At its core, it’s a story about the unshakable power of faith, the bonds of family, and the relentless spirit that lives in all of us; no matter our age or circumstance. Rooted in the heart of America and centered around the world of football, it taps into something deeply human: the idea that perseverance, determination, and belief can carry us farther than we ever imagined. ” Angel Studios’ Brandon Purdie added, “ The Senior is the kind of story that reminds us it’s never too late to defy expectations, overcome regrets, and live out your purpose. “

Are you looking forward to watching The Senior? Check out our interviews with Mike Flynt and the cast members, then let us know by leaving a comment below.