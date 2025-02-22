The Sound of Music gets one of our favorite things — a 4K Ultra HD — this year

The hills are alive once again, as Disney is prepping some 60th anniversary celebrations for The Sound of Music. And yes, that includes a 4K Ultra HD release that is expected to arrive sometime in late 2025.

While details and specifics have yet to be released, we can do doubt expect a truly phenomenal presentation courtesy of Walt Disney Film Restoration. As per the press release for The Sound of Music’s 60th anniversary, “Over the course of 9 months, the restoration team oversaw digital scanning of preserved film footage and expert clean-up efforts to correct any dirt, warping or other issues encountered.” Kevin Schaeffer, who serves as Director of Restoration & Library Management, added, “Our team is honored to care for and re-deliver this classic film to audiences around the world so they can enjoy it in all its originally intended visual and audio glory.”

The team definitely has their work cut out for them, as previous anniversary Blu-rays offer simply stellar presentations on both video and audio fronts (I have the 45th anniversary release from 2010 so am using that as a point of reference). That they’re going full 4K for the 60th anniversary will for sure offer the definitive home viewing experience for fans of The Sound of Music.

The official 60th anniversary for The Sound of Music is March 2nd. Just over one year after its release, the film took home a few of the industry’s favorite things: Academy Awards, winning Best Picture, Best Director (Robert Wise), Best Music, Best Sound, and Best Editing. That it was based on the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical prevented it from being nominated for Best Song, although it would later be one of the most recognized films on the AFI’s list of the 100 greatest movie songs, with “Do Re Mi”, “My Favorite Things” and the title number all being included.

Considering this is the 60th anniversary for The Sound of Music, we can likely expect even more events throughout the year, although, as with the 4K and theatrical re-release, details are slim at this point.

Will you be picking up the 4K Ultra HD of The Sound of Music? Which other classic musical deserves the treatment?