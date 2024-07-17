The Stand: Stephen King’s 1994 TV movie gets a new steelbook release for its 30th anniversary

Stephen King’s apocalyptic story of good vs evil will be available with a new physical media release sold exclusively at Wal-Mart.

By

Last Updated on July 18, 2024

stephen king, the stand

The Stephen King TV adaptations of the 90s have their legion of fans despite the varying qualities. The most famous mini-series of the bunch is the 1990 adaptation of IT with Tim Curry in one of his many cultural defining roles as Pennywise. Many other adaptations include Storm of the Century and The Langoliers. One of the adaptations that has a cult following is the TV adaptation of The Stand from 1994. Blu-ray.com has recently reported that Paramount Home Media Distribution will celebrate the 30th anniversary of Mick Garris’ The Stand with a Limited SteelBook edition of the film, which is set to be sold exclusively at Walmart on September 24.

The description reads,
“In Stephen King’s epic vision of an apocalyptic future, the few survivors of a plague-ravaged world must choose sides in the ultimate battle of good vs. evil that will decide the fate of humanity. As the followers of demonic Randall Flagg plot to rebuild the world in his dark image, a courageous foursome embarks on a heroic mission against Flagg and his minions. Fighting overwhelming odds, they will risk more than their lives as they take one desperate last stand against evil.”

Adapted by Stephen King from his best-selling, celebrated novel, the all-star cast features Gary Sinise, Molly Ringwald, Jamey Sheridan, Laura San Giacomo, Ruby Dee, Ossie Davis, Miguel Ferrer, Corin Nemec, Matt Frewer, Adam Storke, Ray Walston and Rob Lowe.

Not much was announced by way of features except that it will be presented in its original 1:33:1 TV aspect ratio.

In 2021, King’s novel was adapted for TV again when The Stand was released in 2021 on CBS All Access. The CBS All Access mini-series stars Alexander Skarsgård as Randall Flagg, Whoopi Goldberg as Mother Abagail, James Marsden as Stu Redman, Odessa Young as Frannie Goldsmith, Jovan Adepo as Larry Underwood, Henry Zaga as Nick Andros, Amber Heard as Nadine Cross, Owen Teague as Harold Lauder, Katherine McNamara as Julie Lawry, Fiona Dourif as the Rat Woman, Nat Wolff as Lloyd Henreid, Heather Graham as Rita Blakemoor, Ezra Miller as Trashcan Man, Greg Kinnear as Glen Bateman, Brad William Henke as Tom Cullen, Irene Bedard as Ray Bretner, Natalie Martinez as Dayna Jurgens, Hamish Linklater as Dr. Ellis, Eion Bailey as Teddy Weizak, and Daniel Sunjata as Cobb.

This new version of The Stand was produced by CBS Television Studios. Josh Boone and Benjamin Cavell executive produced with Taylor Elmore, Will Weiske, Roy Lee, Jimmy Miller, and Richard P. Rubinstein. Will Weiske and Miri Yoon served as co-executive producers, and Jake Braver, Stephen Welke, Knate Lee, Jill Killington, and Owen King have producer credits. 

The Stand

Source: Blu-ray.com
Tags: , , , , ,
icon More Movie News
Ralph Macchio, Jackie Chan, Karate Kid movie
Ralph Macchio on working with Jackie Chan on new Karate Kid movie
24 movie, Kiefer Sutherland
24 movie in early development, but will Kiefer Sutherland return?
Kevin Smith shares a behind-the-scenes image from the filming of Astro Blaster and the Beaver-Men for The 4:30 Movie
The 4:30 Movie: Kevin Smith shares a look at movie within the movie, reveals when trailer will debut
Bob Newhart dead: one of the greatest stand-up comics was 94
View All

About the Author

1733 Articles Published

E.J. is a News Editor at JoBlo, as well as a Video Editor, Writer, and Narrator for some of the movie retrospectives on our JoBlo Originals YouTube channel, including Reel Action, Revisited and some of the Top 10 lists. He is a graduate of the film program at Missouri Western State University with concentrations in performance, writing, editing and directing.

Latest The Stand (Stephen King's) News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles