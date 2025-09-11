The Strangers: Chapter 2 unveils multiple motion posters

Director Renny Harlin shot an entire trilogy of Strangers movies at the same time, and while there was a point when it looked like Lionsgate might be releasing all three of the movies within 2024, that idea was clearly pushed aside. The Strangers: Chapter 1 (read our review HERE) reached theatres back in May of 2024, and The Strangers: Chapter 2 won’t be reaching theatres until September 26, 2025. A teaser trailer for Chapter 2 dropped online several months ago, with the full trailer (embedded above) following a few weeks ago – and with the release date swiftly approaching, a batch of motion posters have been unveiled! You can check them out at the bottom of this article.

Madelaine Petsch (Riverdale) has the lead role in this trilogy and is joined in the cast of the films by Froy Gutierrez (Cruel Summer), Rachel Shenton (All Creatures Great and Small), Gabriel Basso (Hillbilly Elegy), and Ema Horvath (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power). The Strangers: Chapter 1 centers on Petsch’s character as she drives cross-country with her longtime boyfriend (Gutierrez) to begin a new life in the Pacific Northwest. When their car breaks down in Venus, Oregon, they’re forced to spend the night in a secluded Airbnb, where they are terrorized from dusk till dawn by three masked strangers. Lionsgate plans from there to expanding the story in new and unexpected ways with its sequels . Now, we’re on to the next chapter. Horror fans may notice that one of the motion posters for The Strangers: Chapter 2 features genre regular Richard Brake (Barbarian).

The new Strangers trilogy was filmed in Slovakia. Courtney Solomon produced them with Mark Canton, Christopher Milburn, Gary Raskin, Charlie Dombeck, and Alastair Birlingham. Andrei Boncea, Dorothy Canton, and Roy Lee serve as executive producers. Rafaella Biscayn, Frame Film SK, Johanna Harlin, Juan Garcia Peredo, and Alberto Burgueno are co-producing.

Harlin has said The Strangers: Chapter 1 “ is close to the original movie in its set-up of a young couple in an isolated environment in a house and a home invasion happening for random reasons. ” Then Chapter 2 and Chapter 3 “ explore what happens to the victims of this kind of violence and who the perpetrators are of this kind of violence. Where are they coming from and why? “

Are you looking forward to The Strangers: Chapter 2? Take a look at the motion posters, then let us know by leaving a comment below.

What if danger lives next door? #TheStrangersMovie – Chapter 2. In theaters September 26. Get tickets now. https://t.co/5lvZpp9QLL pic.twitter.com/60iFd2IRGS — THE STRANGERS – Chapter 2 (@strangers_film) September 10, 2025

We could be anyone. #TheStrangersMovie – Chapter 2. In theaters September 26. Get tickets now. https://t.co/1OaVdBMdcm pic.twitter.com/XlFsEjeNOv — THE STRANGERS – Chapter 2 (@strangers_film) September 10, 2025