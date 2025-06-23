The Strangers: Chapter 2 launches a viral marketing website with a hidden trailer teaser

Director Renny Harlin shot an entire trilogy of Strangers movies at the same time, and while there was a point when it looked like Lionsgate might be releasing all three of the movies within 2024, that idea has clearly been pushed aside. The Strangers: Chapter 1 (read our review HERE) reached theatres back in May of 2024, and The Strangers: Chapter 2 won’t be reaching theatres until September 26, 2025. A teaser trailer for Chapter 2 dropped online eight months ago, and a full trailer is expected to be released tomorrow, June 24th. But before we get there, Lionsgate has launched a viral marketing website at VisitVenusOregon.com, a faux tourism site for the town where this trilogy takes place. There’s plenty of stuff to check out on that website – and if you look in the right place, you’ll unearth a hidden teaser for tomorrow’s trailer!

We were sent a press release that said, “ Hey, Stranger! THE STRANGERS – CHAPTER 2 is taking you to Venus – we’re thrilled you’ve decided to join our little corner of the world. Whether you’re a longtime resident, new to town, or simply curious to see more of what the film has to offer, we hope you’ll find stories (and hidden surprises) here to make you feel right at home. As a small token of our welcome and a special surprise look, feel free to explore the town’s rich history in the online Town Archive with the password: welcometovenus! Thinking of getting off the grid? You can also book our secluded Venus, Oregon cabins now. Use code istamarahere at checkout and see why the last guests never wanted to leave. ” And when you try to book a cabin with the code istamarahere, a trailer teaser pops up on the screen. If you don’t want to go through the steps, you can just watch the trailer teaser in the embed at the bottom of this article.

Madelaine Petsch (Riverdale) has the lead role in this trilogy and is joined in the cast of the films by Froy Gutierrez (Cruel Summer), Rachel Shenton (All Creatures Great and Small), Gabriel Basso (Hillbilly Elegy), and Ema Horvath (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power). The Strangers: Chapter 1 centers on Petsch’s character as she drives cross-country with her longtime boyfriend (Gutierrez) to begin a new life in the Pacific Northwest. When their car breaks down in Venus, Oregon, they’re forced to spend the night in a secluded Airbnb, where they are terrorized from dusk till dawn by three masked strangers. Lionsgate plans from there to expanding the story in new and unexpected ways with its sequels .

The new Strangers trilogy was filmed in Slovakia. Courtney Solomon produced them with Mark Canton, Christopher Milburn, Gary Raskin, Charlie Dombeck, and Alastair Birlingham. Andrei Boncea, Dorothy Canton, and Roy Lee serve as executive producers. Rafaella Biscayn, Frame Film SK, Johanna Harlin, Juan Garcia Peredo, and Alberto Burgueno are co-producing. The first film earned an R rating for “horror violence, language and brief drug use.”

Harlin has said The Strangers: Chapter 1 “ is close to the original movie in its set-up of a young couple in an isolated environment in a house and a home invasion happening for random reasons. ” Then Chapter 2 and Chapter 3 “ explore what happens to the victims of this kind of violence and who the perpetrators are of this kind of violence. Where are they coming from and why? “

Are you looking forward to The Strangers: Chapter 2? Take a look at the trailer teaser, then let us know by leaving a comment below – and come back to JoBlo.com tomorrow for the full trailer!