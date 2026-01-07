The Strangers: Chapter 3 trailer shows that things are going to get wild in Renny Harlin’s trilogy capper

Director Renny Harlin shot an entire trilogy of Strangers movies at the same time, and while there was a point when it looked like Lionsgate might be releasing all three of the movies within 2024, but that idea was clearly pushed aside. The Strangers: Chapter 1 (read our review HERE) reached theatres back in May of 2024, and The Strangers: Chapter 2 (read that review HERE) didn’t come along until September of 2025. Thankfully, the wait for The Strangers: Chapter 3 won’t be as long, as Lionsgate recently announced that the film will be reaching theatres on February 6, 2026. With that date swiftly approaching, a full trailer has dropped online and can be seen in the embed above. It looks like things are going to get pretty wild in this one, taking the story in a direction that I did not expect.

What’s the synopsis?

Madelaine Petsch (Riverdale) stars in this trilogy and is joined in the cast by the likes of Richard Brake (31), Froy Gutierrez (Cruel Summer), Rachel Shenton (All Creatures Great and Small), Gabriel Basso (Hillbilly Elegy), and Ema Horvath (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power). The Strangers: Chapter 1 centered on Petsch’s character as she drives cross-country with her longtime boyfriend (Gutierrez) to begin a new life in the Pacific Northwest. When their car breaks down in Venus, Oregon, they’re forced to spend the night in a secluded Airbnb, where they are terrorized from dusk till dawn by three masked strangers. Lionsgate plans from there to expand the story in new and unexpected ways with its sequels. Here’s the synopsis for Chapter 3: This final chapter delves into newer and darker territory, the franchise’s darkest descent yet — a ruthless thriller with scares that deliver. The Strangers: Chapter 3 closes the trilogy with a full-circle reckoning that expands the mythology of the iconic masked killers. Madelaine Petsch returns as Maya for the Final Girl’s long-awaited vengeance, delivering a final chapter that fans won’t want to miss. Tethered by a frightening conclusion, Maya and the Strangers are locked on an unavoidable, unforgiving collision course — a showdown that proves they’re far from strangers now.

Enhanced with additional photography

Harlin has said The Strangers: Chapter 1 “ is close to the original movie in its set-up of a young couple in an isolated environment in a house and a home invasion happening for random reasons. ” Then Chapter 2 and Chapter 3 “ explore what happens to the victims of this kind of violence and who the perpetrators are of this kind of violence. Where are they coming from and why? “ Harlin has also said that viewer feedback was taken into account when they were making changes and enhancing the sequels in the additional photography process. The financial success of Chapter 1 allowed for Harlin and his cast and crew, who had completed principal photography on the trilogy in just 52 days, to go back for 8 days of additional photography on Chapter 2 and 15 days of additional photography on Chapter 3.

The new film has been rated R for strong bloody violence and language .

Are you looking forward to seeing The Strangers: Chapter 3 in February? Take a look at the full trailer, then let us know by leaving a comment below.