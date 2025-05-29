The Terminal List: Dark Wolf: Prime Video releases a big batch of new images and announces a premiere date

The Terminal List became an instant hit for Prime Video when it debuted back in 2022. Following the murder of his wife and daughter after a covert mission gone wrong, Navy SEAL Lieutenant Commander James Reece (Chris Pratt) set out for revenge against those who killed his family. Over the course of the first season, Reece exacts revenge with the help of his friend and former teammate Ben Edwards (Taylor Kitsch). By the end of the first season, Edwards admitted his involvement with the botched mission and his part in the conspiracy. Reece then kills Edwards. Dark Wolf is a prequel to The Terminal List and follows Edwards during his time as a soldier.

Now, Prime Video has revealed a batch of first-look images for the upcoming Dark Wolf season. Additionally, the premiere date has now been announced, and the Chris Pratt series is set to release the first three episodes on Wednesday, August 27, exclusively on Prime Video. Then, new episodes will follow weekly, leading up to the season finale on Wednesday, September 24. You can get a look at the new photos below.



Shiraz Tzarfarti (Tal Varon)

Jules Landry (Luke Hemsworth)

Ben Edwards (Taylor Kitsch), James Reece (Chris Pratt)

Eliza Perash (Rona-Lee Shimon), Raife Haistings (Tom Hopper)

Ish (Michael Ealy), Jed Haverford (Robert Wisdom)

Ben Edwards (Taylor Kitsch)

Dar Salim (Mohammed Farooq)

Taylor Kitsch (Ben Edwards), Tom Hopper (Raife Haistings)

Taylor Kitsch (Ben Edwards)

Rona-Lee Shimon (Eliza Perash)

Taylor Kitsch (Ben Edwards), Rona-Lee Shimon (Eliza Perash)

The press release reads,

Co-created by The New York Times bestselling author of The Terminal List, Jack Carr, and Season One creator-showrunner David DiGilio, The Terminal List: Dark Wolf is a prequel series with an origin story that follows “Ben Edwards” (Taylor Kitsch) throughout his journey from the Navy SEALs to the clandestine side of CIA Special Operations. The series is an espionage thriller that explores the darker side of warfare and the human cost that comes with it. It also features Chris Pratt reprising his role as “James Reece.”

As with Season One of the runaway hit The Terminal List, authenticity is a core pillar of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf – from the depiction of military operations and intelligence work to the emotional and psychological realities of service. With military veterans contributing as writers, actors, on-set technical advisors, and executive producers, the series is committed to portraying the mindset, brotherhood, and moral complexity of Special Operations with respect and realism.

Additional cast for the series include Tom Hopper as “Raife Haistings,” Robert Wisdom as “Jed Haverford,” Luke Hemsworth as “Jules Landry,” Dar Salim as “Mohammed Farooq,” Rona-Lee Shimon as “Eliza Perash,” Shiraz Tzarfati as “Tal Varon,” Jared Shaw as “Ernest ‘Boozer’ Vickers,” and more.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf is executive produced by Taylor Kitsch alongside Chris Pratt through Indivisible Productions, writer and showrunner David DiGilio, author Jack Carr, Antoine Fuqua and Kat Samick through Hill District Media, former Army Ranger and writer Max Adams, and former Navy SEAL, writer, and technical advisor Jared Shaw, as well as Emmy-winning (Shōgun) pilot director Frederick E.O. Toye. The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and MRC/Civic Center Media.