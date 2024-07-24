The Terror: Devil in Silver: third season of AMC series rounds out cast with Judith Light, CCH Pounder, & more

Based on a novel by Dan Simmons (that you can buy HERE), the first season of the AMC series The Terror was about a doomed journey to the Arctic in the 1840s. Ordering a second season, AMC turned the show into an anthology, and season 2 told the story of a specter haunting prisoners in a Japanese internment camp during World War II. Now, after a five year break, the show is making a comeback with a new season called The Terror: Devil in Silver – and The Hollywood Reporter has broken the news that the cast includes Judith Light (Shining Vale), CCH Pounder (The Shield), Chinaza Uche (Dickinson), Hampton Fluker (Shades of Blue), b (You), Aasif Mandvi (Evil), John Benjamin Hickey (The Big C), Stephen Root (Barry), Hayward Leach (Tom Swift), Michael Aronov (The Americans), Marin Ireland (Justified: City Primeval), and Phillip Ettinger (First Reformed).

That group of a dozen actors joins the previously announced Dan Stevens (Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire).

Based on a novel by Victor LaValle (you can pick up a copy of that one HERE), The Terror: Devil in Silver is written by Chris Cantwell (Halt and Catch Fire) and LaValle. The story centers on Pepper (Stevens), a working-class moving man who, through a combination of bad luck and a bad temper, finds himself wrongfully committed to New Hyde Psychiatric Hospital – an institution filled with the people society would rather forget. There, he must contend with patients who work against him, doctors who harbor grim secrets, and perhaps even the very Devil himself. As Pepper navigates a hellscape where nothing is as it seems, he finds that the only path to freedom is to face down the entity which thrives on the suffering within New Hyde’s walls – but doing so may prove that the worst demons of all live inside him.

An AMC Studios Production, The Terror: Devil in Silver is already filming in New York and New Jersey. While previous seasons of The Terror had ten episode runs, this season will consist of six episodes.

Did you watch the previous seasons of The Terror, and will you be tuning in for The Terror: Devil in Silver? What do you think of the cast that has been assembled for the show? Let us know by leaving a comment below.