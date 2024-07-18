Dan Stevens to star in and executive produce The Terror: Devil in Silver for AMC Networks

Dan Stevens checks into a psychiatric hospital where a dark secret waits to tear him apart from the inside in The Terror: Devil in Silver.

Dan Stevens (Legion, Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire, Abigail) is ready to draw summoning circles in a psychiatric hospital for The Terror: Devil in Silver, the third chapter of AMC Networks‘ The Terror horror anthology. Chris Cantwell (Halt and Catch Fire) and author Victor LaValle co-wrote The Terror: Devil in Silver, based on LaValle’s novel. The story finds Stevens dabbling with forces beyond his control as pieces of his sanity break away.

Here’s a synopsis for Devil in Silver courtesy of Amazon:

New Hyde Hospital’s psychiatric ward has a new resident. It also has a very, very old one.

Pepper is a rambunctious big man, minor-league troublemaker, working-class hero (in his own mind), and, suddenly, the surprised inmate of a budget-strapped mental institution in Queens, New York. He’s not mentally ill, but that doesn’t seem to matter. He is accused of a crime he can’t quite square with his memory. In the darkness of his room on his first night, he’s visited by a terrifying creature with the body of an old man and the head of a bison who nearly kills him before being hustled away by the hospital staff. It’s no delusion: The other patients confirm that a hungry devil roams the hallways when the sun goes down. Pepper rallies three other inmates in a plot to fight back: Dorry, an octogenarian schizophrenic who’s been on the ward for decades and knows all its secrets; Coffee, an African immigrant with severe OCD, who tries desperately to send alarms to the outside world; and Loochie, a bipolar teenage girl who acts as the group’s enforcer. Battling the pill-pushing staff, one another, and their own minds, they try to kill the monster that’s stalking them. But can the Devil die?

“I’m thrilled to be a part of The Terror: Devil in Silver,” Stevens said about joining the horror anthology series. “This series is a dark symphony of psychological horror and gripping drama, set to rock the audience. Victor LaValle, Christopher Cantwell, and this incredible team have crafted a unique and twisted dance of devils and shadows. I look forward to delivering something epic that will echo through the halls like an iron bell.”

In addition to The Terror: Devil in Silver, Dan Stevens stars in Tilman Singer’s upcoming horror thriller Cuckoo. I saw a trailer for Cuckoo ahead of Longlegs, and holy sh*t. It looks intriguing! The story of Cuckoo follows a 17-year-old girl forced to move with her family to a resort where things are not what they seem. The trailer makes the movie look super intense, making the preview the perfect appetizer leading into my screening of Longlegs, which could be my favorite movie of the year.

Are you familiar with AMC Networks’ The Terror anthology? Are you interested in checking out Dan Stevens in Devil in Silver? Let us know in the comments section below.