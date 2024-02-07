The Terror returning for season 3 at AMC after five year break

It’s been five years since the last installment of The Terror, but season 3 is finally on the way.

AMC has ordered The Terror: Devil in Silver, a six-part series based on the novel written by Victor LaValle. The story follows Pepper, “ a working-class moving man who, through a combination of bad luck and a bad temper, finds himself wrongfully committed to New Hyde Psychiatric Hospital – an institution filled with the people society would rather forget. There, he must contend with patients who work against him, doctors who harbor grim secrets and perhaps even the very devil himself. As Pepper navigates a hellscape where nothing is as it seems, he finds that the only path to freedom is to face down the entity that thrives on the suffering within New Hyde’s walls. But doing so might prove that the worst demons of all live inside him. “

The first season of The Terror debuted in 2018 and dealt with two ships embarking on a perilous voyage into uncharted territory in the 1840s to discover the Northwest Passage. After becoming trapped in the ice, the frozen and isolated crew find themselves faced with treacherous conditions, limited resources, and a deadly unseen terror stalking them. The second season, The Terror: Infamy, was set during World War II and centered on a series of bizarre deaths that haunt a Japanese-American community.

Victor LaValle will write The Terror season 3 alongside Chris Cantwell (Halt and Catch Fire), with Karyn Kusama (Yellowjackets) directing the first two episodes and executive producing alongside LaValle, Cantwell, David Zucker, Alexandra Milchan, Guymon Casady, and Scott Lambert. AMC was considering a third season back in 2020, but I think fans believed the series was dead when they didn’t hear anything else.