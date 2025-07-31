Zoey Deutch, Jonah Hauer-King, and Ruby Cruz form a messy trifecta in the hilarious and heartwarming trailer for The Threesome

Monogamy isn’t for everyone. Some people like to spice things up in the bedroom by adding a third (or more) to the mix. To each their own, though you’d best be ready to deal with the consequences of an unplanned pregnancy or catching feelings for one partner and not the other. In Vertical‘s The Threesome trailer, Zoey Deutch (Zombieland: Double Tap, The Outfit, Juror #2), Jonah Hauer-King (The Little Mermaid, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Doctor Who), and Ruby Cruz (Mare of Easttown, Willow, Bottoms) discover the complications that could come from one night of abandon.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Threesome:

“An impulsive night leads to a wild threesome between Olivia (Zoey Deutch), Connor (Jonah Hauer-King), and Jenny (Ruby Cruz), leaving both women facing unexpected consequences, thrusting all three into the raw and beautifully messy chaos of adulthood.”

Chad Hartigan (Little Fish, Room 104, Morris from America) directs The Threesome from a script by Ethan Ogilby (ReMastered: Devil at the Crossroads, ReMastered: The Miami Showband Massacre). Tim White, Trevor White, Vince Jolivette, and Steve Shapiro produce, with Jaboukie Young-White, Josh Segarra, Robert Longstreet, Arden Myrin, Kristin Slaysman, Allan McLeod, and Julia Sweeney joining the primary cast.

Principal photography for The Threesome took place in Arkansas in 2024 under the working title Three’s a Crowd. The film premiered at the 2025 South by Southwest Film & TV Festival on March 7, 2025, with Vertical acquiring the romantic comedy for distribution in May.

In The Threesome trailer, Olivia (Zoey Beutch), Connor (Jonah Hauer-King), and Jenny (Ruby Cruz) take their attraction to the next level by engaging in threeway bedroom gymnastics. The act leads to dual pregnancy concerns, with Jenny carrying Connor’s baby. As Connor attempts to do right by both partners, Olivia’s eyes turn green, complicating the trajectory of Connor and Jenny’s relationship. Along for the ride is Jaboukie Young-White as Greg, who adds levity and comedy to the mix as he jokingly commentates on serious events.

The Threesome could be another smash hit for the Romantic Comedy genre, which doesn’t see much play nowadays. The Threesome arrives in theaters on September 5, 2025.