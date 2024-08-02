The Tommyknockers (1993) – Horror TV Shows We Miss

What happens when you watch something described as barely watchable especially when the original narrative it was based on was termed as “awful” by its own author? Hi, I’m Niki, and this is The Tommyknockers for Horror TV Shows We Miss .

I’m sure we have quite a few Stephen King fans among our viewers so it will be interesting to see what even the most hardcore of you think. Do we agree with King, the critics, and maybe most of humanity? Or is there something here that we’ve been missing? This is not the worst adaptation I’ve ever seen– at least not yet. The first part started off slow for me, and even though I wanted to bail at certain points I stayed. It may have been my love for Butch, or Gard’s drunken intrusive thoughts, or the complete and utter fever dream that this presents as. Let’s be honest here for a sec, it is well known that this book was written when King was still in the throws of stardust. I mean, he says himself that there’s a really good book underneath all the sort of spurious energy that cocaine provides and it should have been about 350 pages, not 700. Watching the miniseries, you can see in a variety of ways where allegories of usage are beaming through but that’s not uncharacteristic for King.

The 90s were the time to adapt any of Stephen King’s works into a series, miniseries, or movie. I know I mention my mom a lot, but if it wasn’t for her love of Horror, King or otherwise, we wouldn’t be here chatting about this. Growing up was either 80s slashers or King/Anne Rice adaptations. This particular one though…not so much. There were a few, or more issues with production that may have contributed. Filming was moved to New Zealand due to seasonality issues, as it needed to be completed between October and May. It’s no secret that screenwriter Laurence D. Cohen, who also adapted Carrie and IT, took some liberties with the original material, including changing the ending. Some argue that the book is simply better than Cohen’s edits, which were made to make the story more palatable for audiences. Adding to the drama, the director was changed in the first week of filming from Lewis Teague—known for other King adaptations like Cujo and Cat’s Eye—to John Power, because Teague wasn’t moving fast enough. Or at least, that’s the tale that’s been told. Oh, and there might have been a minor hiccup involving 180 pounds of flammable chemicals and a less-than-amused Singaporean government.

Kinda sounds like the production of The Tommyknockers had more twists and turns than one of King’s own novels. With all that behind-the-scenes chaos, you’d expect the on-screen story to be equally wild and it absolutely is.

Now, time to board the spacecraft and journey to the beloved and bizarre state of Maine—or at least the version Stephen King conjured up for his amusement. Let’s dive into the parts of the miniseries and see how it all unfolds.

Breakdown:

Part One: Part one introduces us to Bobbi Anderson, played by Marg Helgenberger, a writer with a serious case of curiosity. While wandering in her part of the woods, she uncovers a strange metallic object that looks a lot like the aggro crag. As she digs deeper (literally and figuratively), the object starts to take hold over her and many other folks in town. People start inventing weird, yet helpful gadgets, and everyone seems to be getting a little too comfortable with the idea of telekinesis.

We also meet Jim Gardener, played by Jimmy Smits, Bobbi’s boyfriend and an alcoholic poet with a skeptical mind. Gard is like the Scully to her Mulder, becoming increasingly concerned about the strange happenings in Haven as he pieces together the bizarre occurrences. The pace of the first half is a little slow, a little all over the place, but we do get some decent interactions with all of our characters.

The first part culminates in a bizarrely patriotic group singing of the national anthem, lead by Sheriff Ruth Merill played by Joanna Cassidy who I will watch in anything, right before a fireworks show that disperses green energy over everyone. Because what’s more American than alien mind control and pyrotechnics?

Fave Moments: The trip to the vet. It’s small town Maine, you expect to see basically just dogs and cats. Perhaps livestock but usually they are not sitting around in the waiting room. In this instance it goes from zero to chaotic: dog, OWL, parakeet, cobra, alligator on a leash, monitor lizard.

Any moment with Butch merely existing.

Gard’s drunken antics at the conference. Not only does he bring the room to its knees with a deeply romantic and eloquent poem disguised as a new one—no one knows, it’s cool. The women are swooning, couples are holding hands, and it’s a melty love fest. Naturally, his manager figures it out and insults him, pushing him to drink more. He then rightfully checks one of the more uppity patrons for being insensitive, and in a final flourish, tries to shoo them away with an umbrella. Jimmy Smits really nails the mix of charm and chaos in this scene.

Mustache doll. Ruth takes the children into the police station’s doll room, which is already a sentence on its own. As she’s doing some show-and-tell with the dolls, one kid starts having a panic attack. The scene cuts to show several of the dolls in rapid succession. While they are all very unique, the mustache doll screams ‘backstory needed.’

Gardner asks Bobbi, “What are you on?” and she replies, “Euphoria. A miracle.” Gardner nailed it, yet somehow he still buys into it. A classic case of men trying to rationalize the irrational. In The Tommyknockers, where energy stones give handyman advice and telekinesis becomes a casual skill, I guess intuition can take on a whole new meaning. It’s why men usually die in these situations.

Even though it’s not a fave scene, I do have to say something about the calm and not seemingly alarmed approach that Davey’s parents take after he goes missing. I would lose my shit.

Part Two: Bobbi becomes more obsessed with unearthing the spacecraft, drawing the townspeople further into its influence. Gard starts piecing together the bizarre occurrences, realizing the extent of the alien hold over Haven. The townspeople’s inventions grow more unsettling, and strange behaviors become the new norm. Tensions rise as Gard tries to save Bobbi and the town from the alien force. What was the energy coming from? A whole ass spaceship underneath the ground.

As the eerie energy spreads and the townspeople’s behavior and appearances become increasingly bizarre, it’s hard not to see the deeper allegories at play. King’s story seems to reflect two possible underlying scenarios. The first allegory is the hold that substance abuse may have had on King. Sure, it can make you more creative, but it can also turn you into a shell of your former self. Just as the townspeople become increasingly controlled and altered by the spacecraft’s power, King might have been drawing a parallel to his own experiences, showing how something from the outside can take over your life, making you lose control and your sense of self.

The second possible allegory taps into that fear of the unknown and the idea that something strange could be lurking just beneath the surface of our everyday lives. In today’s world, with 24/7 news cycles and misinformation spreading even faster, people are more vulnerable to unseen influences, if you will. The miniseries shows how a small town can be easily swayed and transformed by something alien and mysterious, reminding us that even the most peaceful communities aren’t safe from unexpected disruptions. It’s a stark reminder that in a world full of noise, it’s hard to know what’s real and what isn’t.

Fave Moments: Death by Coke machine! Not exactly how I wanted my favorite character to go, aside from Gard. But hey, it’s pretty unforgettable and hardcore. After countless battles with the machine, it finally gets the best of him

Traci Lords, Traci Lords, Traci Lords. Take your pick of scenes. She becomes increasingly unhinged as the green energy takes hold, eventually becoming the muscle of the group. Watching her is one of the most fun parts—she takes what she’s given and runs with it, making her performance both entertaining and memorable.

Robert Carradine is adorable, but him trying to be hard as fuck is kind of hilarious. I realize that’s likely the intention so the casting is pretty spot on then. The part where he says, “Piece of cake” then zaps himself into oblivion kills me every time.

Am I weird if I like the effects here? Yes, it’s all very Alien-esque, but we’re still in the practical age.

Gard– what a fucking hero, right? Sacrifices himself for his lady and the whole damn town. We even got Davey back though his Dad is a different story…

There should be a section for the outrageous lines in this miniseries. They’re the perfect blend of good and cringey—like they add to the charm while making you wince at the same time. It’s part of the experience.

Where to Watch:

It’s out on there for your viewing pleasure. Any time I give out where I find something the powers that be have to ruin it. You can get it for pretty cheap on Amazon, ebay, and several other online merchants. I even see VHS copies floating around if you’re part of that club, which I proudly am. Because nothing says nostalgia like tracking down an old miniseries on a clunky tape.

The Aftermath:

You remember how we started this? Yeah, it wasn’t a massive hit. People weren’t buzzing about it at work the next day. But you know what? I bet plenty of you snuck to the TV late at night to catch it. Pesky kids, always finding a way.

The Tommyknockers is that bizarre blend of sci-fi and small-town life gone wrong, kind of like crafting a xenomorph out of cicada shells. Strange, unsettling, and somehow fascinating all at once.

Despite its flaws, it taps into that unsettling curiosity about the unknown and the weird lurking beneath the surface of ordinary life. There’s a certain charm in Stephen King’s ability to blend the mundane with the supernatural, even if the execution doesn’t always hit the mark.

The Tommyknockers is a moderate train wreck that somehow manages to be entertaining enough for a repeat viewing. It’s like junk food for the brain—questionable, but oddly satisfying.

For those who caught it as kids, it holds a special, nostalgic place in their memories. Maybe it’s not King’s finest adaptation, but it has its own quirky appeal that keeps people coming back. It didn’t achieve the same acclaim as The Stand or IT, but it carved out a niche with fans who appreciate its oddball charm and nostalgic vibes. In the grand tapestry of the Kingverse, it holds its own unique, if somewhat wobbly, place.

Whether you’re revisiting Haven or discovering it for the first time, The Tommyknockers is a weird ride worth taking, if only for the sheer strangeness of it all.

A couple previous episodes of Horror TV Shows We Miss can be seen below. If you’d like to see more, and check out the other shows we have to offer, head over to the JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channel – and subscribe while you’re there!