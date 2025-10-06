Roald Dahl’s most miserable couple wages war on orphans in Netflix’s harrowing and strange trailer for The Twits

“I don’t want to live in a world where hate wins,” Emilia Clarke’s Pippa says in the brand-new trailer for Netflix’s The Twits. Amen, sister. I could not agree more. As Netflix continues bringing the literary world of Roald Dahl to life on the small screen, we’ve got the latest preview for The Twits, an animated film about a miserable couple, plucky orphans, and furry creatures as chaotic as they are cute. The Twits trailer combines high-brow themes with low-brow comedy for a unique viewing experience with LAIKA vibes.

Here’s the official logline for The Twits, courtesy of Netflix:

The Twits tells the story of Mr. and Mrs. Twit, the meanest, smelliest, nastiest people on the face of the earth, and their epic battle against a family of magical Muggle-Wumps and two brave children who refuse to let the Twits’ cruelty win.

For a more detailed description of The Twits, check out the complete synopsis below:

Academy Award-nominated filmmaker, Phil Johnston, reimagines Roald Dahl’s iconic characters, Jim and Credenza Twit, in their first feature animated adventure. The Twits tells the story of Mr. and Mrs. Twit, the meanest, smelliest, nastiest people in the world who also happen to own and operate the most disgusting, most dangerous, most idiotic amusement park in the world, Twitlandia. But when the Twits rise to power in their town, two brave children and a family of magical Muggle-Wumps, are forced to become as tricky as the Twits in order to save the city. A hysterically funny, wild ride of a film (chock-full of the Twits’ beloved tricks – from the Wormy Spaghetti to the Dreaded Shrinks), The Twits is also a story for our times, about the never-ending battle between cruelty and empathy.

Phil Johnston directs The Twits, with Katie Shanahan and Todd Demong co-directing. The script is written by Phil Johnston and Meg Favreau, with animation provided by Jellfish Pictures (The Bad Guys).

“I still can’t quite believe that I spent the last few years collaborating with David Byrne, a musical hero of mine since I was 13,” said Johnston. “From the first demo he sent me, on which the featured instrument was a 100-year-old banjolele, I knew I was going to love the songs he wrote. Throughout the process, my collaboration with David has been incredibly fun and surprisingly easy, probably because I’ve been stealing from him for so long. When David and I started talking about an end credit song, the first potential collaborator David brought up was Hayley Williams. The first word I said was ‘yes.’ Followed by ‘please.’ I still can’t quite believe that two of my favorite songwriters wrote a song together for The Twits. The saying, ‘never meet your heroes’ simply does not apply here. I met two of them, and boy howdy, it’s been a dream come true.”

Featuring new music from Talkling Heads frontman David Byrne and Paramore’s Haley Williams, The Twits stars Margo Martindale (The Americans, The Sticky), Johnny Vegas (Benidorm, Bleak House), Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Never Have I Ever, Freakier Friday), Ryan Lopez (Primos, Phineas and Ferb) with Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) and Natalie Portman (Black Swan, Fountain of Youth), Timothy Simons (Nobody Wants This, Veep), Nicole Byer (Long Story Short, Why Won’t You Date Me?), Jason Mantzoukas (Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Big Mouth), Alan Tudyk (Andor, Superman), Mark Proksch (What We Do in the Shadows, Better Call Saul), Rebecca Wisocky (Ghosts, Devious Maids), and Charlie Berens (Green and Gold).

What do you think about today’s trailer for The Twits? Did you read the book as a child? Let us know in the comments section below.