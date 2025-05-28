The Vincent Price Legacy documentary features interviews with Rob Zombie, Mick Garris, Caroline Munro, Alice Cooper, & more

Over the course of a screen acting career that lasted 55 years, the legendary Vincent Price racked up more than 200 credits – and many of the films he worked on have since achieved classic status. Price has been gone for more than 30 years now, having passed away in 1993 at the age of 82, but he lives on in the hearts and minds of his fans, who continue to watch many of his movies on a regular basis. And soon, we’ll be able to celebrate the man’s life and career with viewings of the documentary The Vincent Price Legacy , which just unveiled a trailer. You can check it out in the embed above.

The Vincent Price Legacy is expected to be released sometime before the end of the year. According to the official website, the documentary has a running time of 136 minutes. Here’s the description: Vincent Price—a name that echoes through the halls of classic horror films. With his distinctive voice, sharp features, and inimitable flair for theatrical finesse, he left his mark on generations of filmmakers, actors, artists, and film fans—stretching far beyond the boundaries of the horror genre. He became known for classics such as House of Wax (1953), The Fall of the House of Usher (1960), and The Abominable Dr. Phibes (1971). He did not play monsters in the classic sense, but villains with depth, wit, and pain. His villains were not caricatures but often showed the elegant abyss of the human soul. But Vincent Price was not just an actor. He was also a passionate art historian, published several cookbooks, collected works of art, and campaigned against racism. He was also an early advocate of tolerance and education. His love of culture was just as great as his talent as an actor—and he lived out both of these passions with conviction. In this documentary, we take a look at the man behind the horror icon and give a voice to his family, friends, filmmakers, colleagues, historians, and fans. The Vincent Price Legacy is the world’s first feature-length documentary about “The Master of Menace” and shows how much his cinematic legacy still influences people today and how firmly his name is anchored in pop culture.

As the trailer reveals, the documentary features interviews with Rob Zombie, Mick Garris, Caroline Munro, Alice Cooper, Dana Gould, Joe Dante, David Dastmalchian, John Landis, and many more.

Are you a fan of Vincent Price, and will you be watching The Vincent Price Legacy? Share your thoughts on this documentary by leaving a comment below.